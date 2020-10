Ordering PCs and other IT equipment

Installing and configuring new and old PCs

Handling general IT queries from employees - software configuration, minor hardware repairs, email problems, virus problems, etc.

Configuration of PCs/servers that are delivered to customers

Shipping of equipment to and from customers

Stock tracking

Minor odds and ends: wiring plugs, replacing light bulbs, carrying equipment, etc.

Matric

A user-friendly personality

An interest in, and basic knowledge of IT equipment.

A basic knowledge of networking.

An ability to work with Windows and Linux.

SA citizen or permanent resident (with permanent residence certificate / SA ID)

Live within 30 minutes' commute from Bergvliet, Cape Town

Further qualifications also useful.

Peralex Electronics ( www.peralex.com ) is a company of about 60 people, located in Bergvliet, Cape Town. We are looking for a junior IT technician. The work will involve:Requirements:Send a CV and copy of your matric certificate (and any other qualifications too) to mybroadband@peralex.com