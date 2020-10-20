Peralex Electronics (www.peralex.com) is a company of about 60 people, located in Bergvliet, Cape Town. We are looking for a junior IT technician. The work will involve:
- Ordering PCs and other IT equipment
- Installing and configuring new and old PCs
- Handling general IT queries from employees - software configuration, minor hardware repairs, email problems, virus problems, etc.
- Configuration of PCs/servers that are delivered to customers
- Shipping of equipment to and from customers
- Stock tracking
- Minor odds and ends: wiring plugs, replacing light bulbs, carrying equipment, etc.
- Matric
- A user-friendly personality
- An interest in, and basic knowledge of IT equipment.
- A basic knowledge of networking.
- An ability to work with Windows and Linux.
- SA citizen or permanent resident (with permanent residence certificate / SA ID)
- Live within 30 minutes' commute from Bergvliet, Cape Town
- Further qualifications also useful.