Peralex Electronics (www.peralex.com) is a company of about 60 people, located in Bergvliet, Cape Town. We are looking for a junior IT technician. The work will involve:
  • Ordering PCs and other IT equipment
  • Installing and configuring new and old PCs
  • Handling general IT queries from employees - software configuration, minor hardware repairs, email problems, virus problems, etc.
  • Configuration of PCs/servers that are delivered to customers
  • Shipping of equipment to and from customers
  • Stock tracking
  • Minor odds and ends: wiring plugs, replacing light bulbs, carrying equipment, etc.
Requirements:
  • Matric
  • A user-friendly personality
  • An interest in, and basic knowledge of IT equipment.
  • A basic knowledge of networking.
  • An ability to work with Windows and Linux.
  • SA citizen or permanent resident (with permanent residence certificate / SA ID)
  • Live within 30 minutes' commute from Bergvliet, Cape Town
  • Further qualifications also useful.
Send a CV and copy of your matric certificate (and any other qualifications too) to mybroadband@peralex.com
 
