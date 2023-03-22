Junior IT Technician

Llewellyn Pienaar
We are looking for a young vibrant Afrikaans professional Junior IT Support technician to join our team.
We value people skills above Technical skills but MS Office, PC/Laptop troubleshooting and repair, and knowledge of VoIP, networks, and printers are essential.
Working Knowledge of Mikrotik, and Unifi is beneficial.
Based in Waterkloof Pretoria
R12 000 - R14 000
Opportunities for growth are determined by your willingness to learn.
Please email CV's to llew@fox5.co.za
