Junior IT Technician

We are looking for a young vibrant Afrikaans professional Junior IT Support technician to join our team.



We value people skills above Technical skills but MS Office, PC/Laptop troubleshooting and repair, and knowledge of VoIP, networks, and printers are essential.



Working Knowledge of Mikrotik, and Unifi is beneficial.



Based in Waterkloof Pretoria



R12 000 - R14 000



Opportunities for growth are determined by your willingness to learn.



Please email CV's to llew@fox5.co.za
 
