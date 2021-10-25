JUNIOR MARKETING ASSOCIATE AT APPENATE

appenate
ABOUT THE POSITION
Be part of a lean, agile and exciting team that is globally focused and working with cutting-edge mobile and cloud technologies. It's also a great lifestyle change to skip the daily commute and have flexibility in your working hours and location.
Being a small company, we expect all team members to learn fast and play at a high level.
To join us, you need to be self-starting, disciplined and able to communicate well.
Our preference is to find someone in Durban, but we're open to applications from anywhere in South Africa.
We connect and communicate via online tools, so you'll be in regular contact with the whole team. You'll also be provided with whatever equipment you need to be productive.
This role offers an opportunity for you to learn and grow as the company expands, and you'll be working with smart, driven people that are building world-beating software.
Role Details:
You will work alongside our Marketing Lead to maximize all marketing efforts and expansion through driving qualified leads across various campaigns and PPC platforms.
Our ideal candidate is someone with experience in digital marketing and social media management.
In addition to being an outstanding communicator, you will also demonstrate excellent interpersonal and analytical skills, with a superb level of attention to detail.
Responsibilities include:
- Manage administrative tasks to ensure marketing plans and campaigns are executed timeously
- Design and implement social media strategy to align with business goals
- Identify the latest trends and technologies affecting our industry
- Conduct regular market research and competitor analysis to inform strategy
- Prepare accurate reports on our marketing campaigns and overall performance
- Updating our website and landing pages
- Ad-hoc graphic design
- Manage our affiliate marketing
- Help drive our Customer Advocacy campaigns
- Experience with WordPress, HTML & CSS
- Experience with social media operations and strategy. Specifically Linkedin & Twitter
- Experience with Google AdWords and Analytics
- Creative with excellent analytical abilities
- Up-to-date on the latest trends and technologies in digital marketing
- Strong organisational skills
- Great teamwork and interpersonal skills
- Ability to work independently, multi-task, and prioritise under pressure with careful attention to detail
- A healthy curiosity about technology and learning new skills
- Google Analytics
- Google AdWords
- Marketing Copy
- Graphic Design
- Wordpress
- HTML
- CSS
- Digital Marketing
- Website Copy
- Marketing Research
- Press contacts
- Global Marketing
- 1 to 2 years
- Diploma
Appenate is a Brisbane-based SaaS company, building a leading business application platform, aimed at the IT channel and enterprise.
Our growing customer base spans over 35 countries, which we support via an integrated team anchored out of Australia and South Africa to improve timezone coverage for our customers.
We have embraced the concept of a distributed company, with all team members working from home (or the beach, mountains, cafe, whatever).
Once or twice a year - when pandemics aren't raging! - we fly everyone to an interesting place for a week so that we can work together and hang out face to face.
SALARY: R15 000 - R20 000 NEG
Send your cv to jobs[at]appenate.com