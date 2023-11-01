Junior Security/Network Engineer - Paid Internship - Remote Work

Firewall Management: Design, configure, and manage firewall systems to protect the network from unauthorized access, malware, and other security threats.

Implement and maintain firewall rules, policies, and access controls to regulate traffic and prevent security breaches. Network Security: Implement security protocols, such as VPNs (Virtual Private Networks), encryption, and authentication mechanisms.

Conduct security audits and risk assessments to identify vulnerabilities and address potential security issues. Network Infrastructure Design and Maintenance: Plan, design, and implement network infrastructure, including switches, routers, and other networking devices.

Troubleshoot network issues, conduct regular maintenance, and perform upgrades to ensure optimal performance.

Incident Response and Troubleshooting:

Respond to security incidents, investigate breaches, and take appropriate measures to mitigate risks and prevent future occurrences.

Troubleshoot network issues, identify the root causes, and implement solutions to maintain network functionality. Collaboration and Documentation: Work closely with other IT and security teams to implement security policies, resolve issues, and ensure compliance with industry standards.

Create and maintain documentation related to network configurations, security protocols, and troubleshooting procedures. Stay Updated with Technology and Trends: Keep up to date with the latest trends, vulnerabilities, and best practices in network security to adapt and enhance the organization's security measures accordingly.

Between 18 - 25 years old.

Valid Drivers License.

Own vehicle.

Degree, certificate, diploma, or coursework in Cyber Security, Network Engineering, or related field

Basic understanding of network protocols and security standards

Problem-solving and analytical skills

Strong communication and teamwork abilities for remote and on-site collaboration

Certifications such as PCNSE, NSE, CCNA, CompTIA Security+, CompTIA Network+ etc.

Paid internship with a negotiable salary

Opportunity for potential extension of the internship or consideration for permanent employment after the initial three-month period

Mentorship and professional growth in a dynamic work environment

direct message

Johannesburg, South Africa (Remote with Occasional On-Site Work)We are a blue team organization specializing in networking and cybersecurity, operating with a remote team and offering opportunities in the city of Johannesburg, South Africa. Our work involves collaborating with top-tier brands such as Palo Alto, Fortinet, Aruba, Cisco, F5, and more. We excel in implementing robust cybersecurity measures, including firewall management, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and various other security solutions. Partnering with some of the largest companies in mining, retail, education and manufacturing, we are committed to providing top-tier cybersecurity solutions to safeguard their businesses.We are offering a paid internship opportunity for a Junior Security/Network Engineer to learn and grow in their career that can be done remotely with occasional on-site, after hours and weekend requirements. The internship will be for a duration of three months, with a negotiable salary. The ideal candidate will possess or have recently completed a degree, certification, diploma, or relevant coursework in Cyber Security, Network Engineering, or a related field.If you are passionate about Cyber Security and Network Engineering and possess or are in the process of acquiring the necessary qualifications, we encourage you to apply for this paid remote internship opportunity with occasional on-site work. Pleasefor further details on how to submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and qualifications.