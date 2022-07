Junior Software Developer | Port Elizabeth | R15 - 25 000 CTC

Port Elizabeth, Eastern CapeR15 – 25 000 per month CTCDuration: PermanentIdeal opportunity for a Junior Software Developer to join a software development team. In this role, you collaborate with other developers to design web-based and mobile applications. Your main responsibility will be to develop and maintain flutter mobile apps and deploy them to the Google Play Store, Apple App Store and Huawei Store.Other responsibilities will include writing and debugging web application code, so knowledge of ASP.net, PHP, JavaScript, HTML and CSS are desired.B.Sc. (IT) degree or relevant certification.2 to 3 years of Software development experience.Experience writing code in ASP.net, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and C#, PHP will be an advantage.Experience in writing Flutter code and using Android Studio.Experience in XCode and Android native development will be an advantage.Experience in deploying mobile apps to various mobile stores.Experience using MySQL.Experience in front-end or back-end software development.Experience with database management and security an advantage.Analytical skills.Communication skills.Problem-solving skills.Collaborate with other developers to design, build, and maintain web and mobile applications.Build and maintain Mobile AppsWrite and debug codeTroubleshoot software issuesProvide on-call support as necessaryPlease email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB2071 in the subject lineFor full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php