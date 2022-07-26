Junior Software Developer | Port Elizabeth | R15 - 25 000 CTC

WhiteRaven
Junior Software Developer (JB2071)
Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape
R15 – 25 000 per month CTC
Duration: Permanent
Ideal opportunity for a Junior Software Developer to join a software development team. In this role, you collaborate with other developers to design web-based and mobile applications. Your main responsibility will be to develop and maintain flutter mobile apps and deploy them to the Google Play Store, Apple App Store and Huawei Store.
Other responsibilities will include writing and debugging web application code, so knowledge of ASP.net, PHP, JavaScript, HTML and CSS are desired.
Applicants with BSc degree or relevant certification with no work experience will also be considered. Details of projects completed during degree/certification to be included on your CV.
Minimum Requirements:
B.Sc. (IT) degree or relevant certification.
2 to 3 years of Software development experience.
Experience writing code in ASP.net, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and C#, PHP will be an advantage.
Experience in writing Flutter code and using Android Studio.
Experience in XCode and Android native development will be an advantage.
Experience in deploying mobile apps to various mobile stores.
Experience using MySQL.
Experience in front-end or back-end software development.
Experience with database management and security an advantage.
Analytical skills.
Communication skills.
Problem-solving skills.
Duties and Responsibilities:
Collaborate with other developers to design, build, and maintain web and mobile applications.
Build and maintain Mobile Apps
Write and debug code
Troubleshoot software issues
Provide on-call support as necessary
Please email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB2071 in the subject line
For full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php