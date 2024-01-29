Junior Systems Engineer

Ryan Innes
Hi all,
Our client is looking for 3 x Junior Systems Engineers
Office Location: Northern Suburbs - Cape Town
Experience Required: 1-2 years
Qualifications:
Salary: R10k - R15k pm
- A+N+
- MD102–Endpoint Administrator
- MS900-365Fundamentals
- Endpoint Security
The client is big on continuous studying and employee development.
PS. Candidates need to be living in Cape Town to apply and have a driver's license with a reliable car.
