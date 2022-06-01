Junior tech 2022

Hi Guys...

Our company is looking for A+ N+ junior technician, we are based in jhb south.

Requirements:
A+
N+
Office 365 fundamentals (advantage)
Drivers license
Own car
experience with desktop support.

Salary between 10-15k depending on experience.

If interested please PM me.

Thanks.
 
