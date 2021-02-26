Junior to intermediate Developer (JB572) | Max R45 000 CTC

Junior to intermediate Developer (JB572)
Salary: Maximum consideration R45 000 CTC (no benefits)
Location: Johannesburg North
Working Hours: 07:30 - 16:00 or 08:00 - 16:30
Remote: One week in the office and one week WFH for the duration of the COVID restrictions

The current role requires a Developer with experience in C++/Delphi and C# to form part of a two-person team developing new features and maintaining billing and company software in a long-standing and stable SMME. This role would be ideal for an individual who has a learning and self-managed mindset, with experience in the medical or financial industries.

The environment is casual and includes a comfortable pause area for time away from your screen, with limited over-time. An annual bonus equivalent to one month's salary is rendered to all staff based on the companies income targets.
  • Development/programming of additional features
  • Resolving day to day issues incl. fault finding and testing
  • Modifying existing SQL stored procedures
  • Ensure successful interfacing with 3rd parties
  • Creation and maintenance of new interfaces
  • Research and development
  • Implement controls and standards
  • UAT Testing
  • Archiving of data – SQL
  • General maintenance and upkeep of database including administrator work

Skills:
  • Microsoft SQL
  • C++/Delphi
  • C#, especially interactions with databases and network communications
  • WCF and Windows services
  • SQL server
  • ASP.Net experience
  • Knowledge of ITIL or DevOps (beneficial)
  • SSIS (beneficial)
  • Blazor (beneficial)
  • Microsoft Reporting Services (beneficial)
To apply please visit: https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/...84355-Junior-to-intermediate-Developer-JB572/
OR email angie@kontak.co.za
 
