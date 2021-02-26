Junior to intermediate Developer (JB572) | Max R45 000 CTC

WhiteRaven
Junior to intermediate Developer (JB572)
Salary: Maximum consideration R45 000 CTC (no benefits)
Location: Johannesburg North
Working Hours: 07:30 - 16:00 or 08:00 - 16:30
Remote: One week in the office and one week WFH for the duration of the COVID restrictions
The current role requires a Developer with experience in C++/Delphi and C# to form part of a two-person team developing new features and maintaining billing and company software in a long-standing and stable SMME. This role would be ideal for an individual who has a learning and self-managed mindset, with experience in the medical or financial industries.
The environment is casual and includes a comfortable pause area for time away from your screen, with limited over-time. An annual bonus equivalent to one month's salary is rendered to all staff based on the companies income targets.
- Development/programming of additional features
- Resolving day to day issues incl. fault finding and testing
- Modifying existing SQL stored procedures
- Ensure successful interfacing with 3rd parties
- Creation and maintenance of new interfaces
- Research and development
- Implement controls and standards
- UAT Testing
- Archiving of data – SQL
- General maintenance and upkeep of database including administrator work
- Microsoft SQL
- C++/Delphi
- C#, especially interactions with databases and network communications
- WCF and Windows services
- SQL server
- ASP.Net experience
- Knowledge of ITIL or DevOps (beneficial)
- SSIS (beneficial)
- Blazor (beneficial)
- Microsoft Reporting Services (beneficial)
OR email angie@kontak.co.za