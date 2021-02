Junior to intermediate Developer (JB572) | Max R45 000 CTC

Development/programming of additional features

Resolving day to day issues incl. fault finding and testing

Modifying existing SQL stored procedures

Ensure successful interfacing with 3rd parties

Creation and maintenance of new interfaces

Research and development

Implement controls and standards

UAT Testing

Archiving of data – SQL

General maintenance and upkeep of database including administrator work

Microsoft SQL

C++/Delphi

C#, especially interactions with databases and network communications

WCF and Windows services

SQL server

ASP.Net experience

Knowledge of ITIL or DevOps (beneficial)

SSIS (beneficial)

Blazor (beneficial)

Microsoft Reporting Services (beneficial)

: Maximum consideration R45 000 CTC (no benefits): Johannesburg North: 07:30 - 16:00 or 08:00 - 16:30: One week in the office and one week WFH for the duration of the COVID restrictionsThe current role requires a Developer with experience in C++/Delphi and C# to form part of a two-person team developing new features and maintaining billing and company software in a long-standing and stable SMME. This role would be ideal for an individual who has a learning and self-managed mindset, with experience in the medical or financial industries.The environment is casual and includes a comfortable pause area for time away from your screen, with limited over-time. An annual bonus equivalent to one month's salary is rendered to all staff based on the companies income targets.Skills:To apply please visit: https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/...84355-Junior-to-intermediate-Developer-JB572/ OR email angie@kontak.co.za