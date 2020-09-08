Linux System Administrator CPT

Experience with support of high availability systems

Strong troubleshooting skills

Analytical and technically minded

Ability to organise

Interpersonal skills

Ability to work within a team environment Verbal and written communication skills Ability to share knowledge effectively

Sound working knowledge of Linux Operating Systems

Install, configure and manage hardware components

Install and configure and update software Assist with OS patching Support user and developer database access

Audit OS usage

Manage OS capacity and growth

Understand and contribute to effective 24x7 monitoring of the server

Perform OS backups and recovery

Ensure OS file system integrity

Schedule, implement and document server changes

Produce Service Reports Develop and maintain support procedures

Develop and maintain operating policies Assist with development of junior staff Research and keep up to date with new Server and OS technologies

Be part of the 24 X 7 support model Contribute to service KPI measurement and reporting Ensure server availability according to customer SLA

Assist with resolution of server issues to meet business requirements

Manage and escalate incidents according to customer SLA

Meet customer Service Level Agreements (SLA) as per service contract

Act as liaison with other departments, divisions and organizations

Assist with customer environment assessment

Market RelatedCape TownThis position is responsible for installation, configuration, maintenance and monitoring of all Linux systems. The individual will support daily operations and help develop strategies to improve availability and utilization of Linux environments.You will be part of a team that delivers 24 X 7 support for all servers that we are contracted to support. You will be actively involved in ensuring that we meet customer SLA requirements as per the service contract.Advantageous and soft Skills:Essentials Functions include: