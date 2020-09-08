Linux System Administrator CPT

OptiSolutionsPty
Senior /intermediate Linux Systems Administrator
Permanent Position
Salary: Market Related
Based in Cape Town
Email your CV to recruitment@optisolutions.co.za
Job Spec
This position is responsible for installation, configuration, maintenance and monitoring of all Linux systems. The individual will support daily operations and help develop strategies to improve availability and utilization of Linux environments.
You will be part of a team that delivers 24 X 7 support for all servers that we are contracted to support. You will be actively involved in ensuring that we meet customer SLA requirements as per the service contract.
Advantageous and soft Skills:
- Experience with support of high availability systems
- Strong troubleshooting skills
- Analytical and technically minded
- Ability to organise
- Interpersonal skills
- Ability to work within a team environment Verbal and written communication skills Ability to share knowledge effectively
- Sound working knowledge of Linux Operating Systems
- Good interpersonal communication skills and written communication skills.
- Install, configure and manage hardware components
- Install and configure and update software Assist with OS patching Support user and developer database access
- Audit OS usage
- Manage OS capacity and growth
- Understand and contribute to effective 24x7 monitoring of the server
- Perform OS backups and recovery
- Ensure OS file system integrity
- Schedule, implement and document server changes
- Produce Service Reports Develop and maintain support procedures
- Develop and maintain operating policies Assist with development of junior staff Research and keep up to date with new Server and OS technologies
- Be part of the 24 X 7 support model Contribute to service KPI measurement and reporting Ensure server availability according to customer SLA
- Assist with resolution of server issues to meet business requirements
- Manage and escalate incidents according to customer SLA
- Meet customer Service Level Agreements (SLA) as per service contract
- Act as liaison with other departments, divisions and organizations
- Assist with customer environment assessment