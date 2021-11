Linux System Administrator

Assist in the implementation of approved policies and procedures for operating system design, implementation and maintenanceProvide input in the planning of operating systems upgrades and deploymentProvide support in the implementation and user acceptance testing of operating systemsAssist in the development of a proactive maintenance cycle for operating systems and automate preventive/routine maintenance on systemsPerform daily operating system administration tasks, including hardware & software upgrades, Patch & Security patch management and maintain regulatory controlsEnsure optimal performance of all applications running on operating system environment through proactive tuning and preventive maintenancePerform daily systems checks and correct any issuesMonitor systems performance and recommend adjustments to system parameters to ensure optimum performance and response timeWork with the User Support team to provide second level support to end users and ensure timely resolution of system problemsPrepare/compile agreed periodic activity and performance reportsMaintain security and data integrityImplement and support audit and compliance regulations as per requirements• Bachelor’s degree in Telecommunications or Computer Science• At least 5 years’ experience of IT industry including at least 4 years’ experience of system development or operation service delivery• Have intimate knowledge of x86 Servers such as HP, IBM, Dell etc.• Minimum 3 years’ experience in RedHat Linux administration• Be skilled in Script language for programming including Shell, Perl, Python or Java programming• F5 maintenance and operation• Better to have in AIX, Solaris OS maintenance and operation• Familiar with mainstream system monitoring tools such as Zabbix, Nagios, etc. and automatic deployment tools such as Chef, Cfengine or Puppet, etc.• Familiar with tools and the scripts/programs of Configuration/ Deployment (REDHAT SATELLITE SVR)• Familiar with the operation of application servers (not the application itself), especially application servers in regards of JBoss and webservers• Excellent communication skill and team player• Fluent English communication skills• Provide a 24x7 service supervision through on callRedhat certified 5/6/7 and 8 will be a bonusAnsibleSatellite\CapsulesNetworkingOpen StackHARedHat Resilient StorageScriptingWriting Playbooksemail CV to: amritha@ecubed.co.za