Linux System Administrator

Awesum
Expert Member
- Joined
- Sep 3, 2007
- Messages
- 2,695
Job description:
Assist in the implementation of approved policies and procedures for operating system design, implementation and maintenance
Provide input in the planning of operating systems upgrades and deployment
Provide support in the implementation and user acceptance testing of operating systems
Assist in the development of a proactive maintenance cycle for operating systems and automate preventive/routine maintenance on systems
Perform daily operating system administration tasks, including hardware & software upgrades, Patch & Security patch management and maintain regulatory controls
Ensure optimal performance of all applications running on operating system environment through proactive tuning and preventive maintenance
Perform daily systems checks and correct any issues
Monitor systems performance and recommend adjustments to system parameters to ensure optimum performance and response time
Work with the User Support team to provide second level support to end users and ensure timely resolution of system problems
Prepare/compile agreed periodic activity and performance reports
Maintain security and data integrity
Implement and support audit and compliance regulations as per requirements
Requirements:
• Bachelor’s degree in Telecommunications or Computer Science
• At least 5 years’ experience of IT industry including at least 4 years’ experience of system development or operation service delivery
• Have intimate knowledge of x86 Servers such as HP, IBM, Dell etc.
• Minimum 3 years’ experience in RedHat Linux administration
• Be skilled in Script language for programming including Shell, Perl, Python or Java programming
• F5 maintenance and operation
• Better to have in AIX, Solaris OS maintenance and operation
• Familiar with mainstream system monitoring tools such as Zabbix, Nagios, etc. and automatic deployment tools such as Chef, Cfengine or Puppet, etc.
• Familiar with tools and the scripts/programs of Configuration/ Deployment (REDHAT SATELLITE SVR)
• Familiar with the operation of application servers (not the application itself), especially application servers in regards of JBoss and webservers
• Excellent communication skill and team player
• Fluent English communication skills
• Provide a 24x7 service supervision through on call
Additional Info
Redhat certified 5/6/7 and 8 will be a bonus
Ansible
Satellite\Capsules
Networking
Open Stack
HA
RedHat Resilient Storage
Scripting
Writing Playbooks
email CV to: amritha@ecubed.co.za
Assist in the implementation of approved policies and procedures for operating system design, implementation and maintenance
Provide input in the planning of operating systems upgrades and deployment
Provide support in the implementation and user acceptance testing of operating systems
Assist in the development of a proactive maintenance cycle for operating systems and automate preventive/routine maintenance on systems
Perform daily operating system administration tasks, including hardware & software upgrades, Patch & Security patch management and maintain regulatory controls
Ensure optimal performance of all applications running on operating system environment through proactive tuning and preventive maintenance
Perform daily systems checks and correct any issues
Monitor systems performance and recommend adjustments to system parameters to ensure optimum performance and response time
Work with the User Support team to provide second level support to end users and ensure timely resolution of system problems
Prepare/compile agreed periodic activity and performance reports
Maintain security and data integrity
Implement and support audit and compliance regulations as per requirements
Requirements:
• Bachelor’s degree in Telecommunications or Computer Science
• At least 5 years’ experience of IT industry including at least 4 years’ experience of system development or operation service delivery
• Have intimate knowledge of x86 Servers such as HP, IBM, Dell etc.
• Minimum 3 years’ experience in RedHat Linux administration
• Be skilled in Script language for programming including Shell, Perl, Python or Java programming
• F5 maintenance and operation
• Better to have in AIX, Solaris OS maintenance and operation
• Familiar with mainstream system monitoring tools such as Zabbix, Nagios, etc. and automatic deployment tools such as Chef, Cfengine or Puppet, etc.
• Familiar with tools and the scripts/programs of Configuration/ Deployment (REDHAT SATELLITE SVR)
• Familiar with the operation of application servers (not the application itself), especially application servers in regards of JBoss and webservers
• Excellent communication skill and team player
• Fluent English communication skills
• Provide a 24x7 service supervision through on call
Additional Info
Redhat certified 5/6/7 and 8 will be a bonus
Ansible
Satellite\Capsules
Networking
Open Stack
HA
RedHat Resilient Storage
Scripting
Writing Playbooks
email CV to: amritha@ecubed.co.za