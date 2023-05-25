Looking for a Data Engineer with Power BI Expertise

Hi All

I am looking for a Data Engineer with Power BI Expertise.

If you possess a strong foundation in data engineering principles, coupled with a solid understanding of Power BI to transform raw data into meaningful insights., we'd like to talk to you!.

Submit your CV and cover letter to careers@tripplo.co

Learn more about the position here: https://lnkd.in/gjUPUgYf

Follow the Tripplo LinkedIn page here: https://lnkd.in/dYX3fadj
 
