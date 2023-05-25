Dineo More
New Member
- Joined
- May 25, 2023
- Messages
- 1
Hi All
I am looking for a Data Engineer with Power BI Expertise.
If you possess a strong foundation in data engineering principles, coupled with a solid understanding of Power BI to transform raw data into meaningful insights., we'd like to talk to you!.
Submit your CV and cover letter to careers@tripplo.co
Learn more about the position here: https://lnkd.in/gjUPUgYf
Follow the Tripplo LinkedIn page here: https://lnkd.in/dYX3fadj
I am looking for a Data Engineer with Power BI Expertise.
If you possess a strong foundation in data engineering principles, coupled with a solid understanding of Power BI to transform raw data into meaningful insights., we'd like to talk to you!.
Submit your CV and cover letter to careers@tripplo.co
Learn more about the position here: https://lnkd.in/gjUPUgYf
Follow the Tripplo LinkedIn page here: https://lnkd.in/dYX3fadj