Looking for a Job. Help Please 🙏

Hello everyone,
I’m reaching out in search of new opportunities as an experienced data professional with around 10 years of IT experience. Here’s a snapshot of my qualifications and experience:
Thank you for your consideration.
Certifications:
- Microsoft Certified:
- Azure Data Fundamentals (DP-900)
- Power BI Data Analyst (DA-100)
- Fabric Analytics Engineer (DP-600)
Experience:
- Business Intelligence Analyst / Engineer:
- Over 5 years of experience in SQL, DAX, and data analysis.
- Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Power BI, with intermediate skills in Microsoft Fabric.
- Led data governance, cloud data migration, and integration projects.
- Developed real-time dashboards and standardized data processes for enterprise-level reporting.
- Technical Skills:
- SQL, T-SQL, Snowflake: Intermediate
- Microsoft Power BI: Very Advanced
- SSIS, Azure Data Pipelines: Advanced
- Google Cloud, Python, Pyspark: Beginner
- Google Analytics: Advanced
- I also have some other odds and end tech skills like: WordPress, HTML, CSS, JS and Linux. Most of these were in a personal/hobby capacity.
Previous Roles:
- Power BI Team Lead: Implemented robust data governance and led successful cloud data migration projects.
- Power BI Developer: Developed global risk assessment databases and automated data processes for efficient reporting.
- Senior Helpdesk Technician: Provided advanced technical support and network maintenance.
- IT Technician: Specialized in hardware assembly, troubleshooting, and software installation.
What I Offer:
- Rapid Learning: Ability to quickly adapt to new technologies.
- Problem-Solving: Expertise in transforming raw data into actionable insights.
- Efficiency: Streamlined workflows to enhance data-driven decision-making.
Thank you for your consideration.