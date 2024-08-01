Looking for a Job. Help Please 🙏

I have been getting quite a few interviews. Around 90% of the time I receive positive feedback after the first interview but get ghosted after.



The few that I have been to technical rounds were honestly above my skill-level (A lot of python and like statistics questions) I've since upskilled but haven't had much of those again.



Some of them were like really specific (One company wanted me to join data exclusively with Power Query and I wasn't sure how to do something wild in that specific tool but could've done it with a little time, I wasn't allowed to use Google) I am more than capable of achieving that task in like 3 other tools or languages.



I'm certainly not complaining, I totally understand some places do things differently. It's just been a weird job-hunting journey with some of the requirements.



I don't have any higher formal education except for Matric, a lot of times companies do tell me that's the reason why.