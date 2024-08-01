Looking for a Job. Help Please 🙏

Hello everyone,

I’m reaching out in search of new opportunities as an experienced data professional with around 10 years of IT experience. Here’s a snapshot of my qualifications and experience:

Certifications:​

  • Microsoft Certified:
    • Azure Data Fundamentals (DP-900)
    • Power BI Data Analyst (DA-100)
    • Fabric Analytics Engineer (DP-600)

Experience:​

  • Business Intelligence Analyst / Engineer:
    • Over 5 years of experience in SQL, DAX, and data analysis.
    • Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Power BI, with intermediate skills in Microsoft Fabric.
    • Led data governance, cloud data migration, and integration projects.
    • Developed real-time dashboards and standardized data processes for enterprise-level reporting.
  • Technical Skills:
    • SQL, T-SQL, Snowflake: Intermediate
    • Microsoft Power BI: Very Advanced
    • SSIS, Azure Data Pipelines: Advanced
    • Google Cloud, Python, Pyspark: Beginner
    • Google Analytics: Advanced
  • I also have some other odds and end tech skills like: WordPress, HTML, CSS, JS and Linux. Most of these were in a personal/hobby capacity.

Previous Roles:​

  • Power BI Team Lead: Implemented robust data governance and led successful cloud data migration projects.
  • Power BI Developer: Developed global risk assessment databases and automated data processes for efficient reporting.
  • Senior Helpdesk Technician: Provided advanced technical support and network maintenance.
  • IT Technician: Specialized in hardware assembly, troubleshooting, and software installation.

What I Offer:​

  • Rapid Learning: Ability to quickly adapt to new technologies.
  • Problem-Solving: Expertise in transforming raw data into actionable insights.
  • Efficiency: Streamlined workflows to enhance data-driven decision-making.
My long-term goal is to transition into software development, and I’m open to both remote and on-site roles due to current financial challenges. If you know of any opportunities or have any leads, please reach out!

Thank you for your consideration.
 
Data science has decent demand so thats strange. Where are you struggling in the process? Getting interviews, first, second interview, tests?
 
Data science has decent demand so thats strange. Where are you struggling in the process? Getting interviews, first, second interview, tests?
I have been getting quite a few interviews. Around 90% of the time I receive positive feedback after the first interview but get ghosted after.

The few that I have been to technical rounds were honestly above my skill-level (A lot of python and like statistics questions) I've since upskilled but haven't had much of those again.

Some of them were like really specific (One company wanted me to join data exclusively with Power Query and I wasn't sure how to do something wild in that specific tool but could've done it with a little time, I wasn't allowed to use Google) I am more than capable of achieving that task in like 3 other tools or languages.

I'm certainly not complaining, I totally understand some places do things differently. It's just been a weird job-hunting journey with some of the requirements.

I don't have any higher formal education except for Matric, a lot of times companies do tell me that's the reason why.
 
I have been getting quite a few interviews. Around 90% of the time I receive positive feedback after the first interview but get ghosted after.

The few that I have been to technical rounds were honestly above my skill-level (A lot of python and like statistics questions) I've since upskilled but haven't had much of those again.

Some of them were like really specific (One company wanted me to join data exclusively with Power Query and I wasn't sure how to do something wild in that specific tool but could've done it with a little time, I wasn't allowed to use Google) I am more than capable of achieving that task in like 3 other tools or languages.

I'm certainly not complaining, I totally understand some places do things differently. It's just been a weird job-hunting journey with some of the requirements.

I don't have any higher formal education except for Matric, a lot of times companies do tell me that's the reason why.
Now days that is a big problem, unless you can get a contracting position.
 
