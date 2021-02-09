Looking For A Job

Hi My Name is Luyanda.

i'm currenlty looking for a IT Support Job.

I have 4 years of experience as an IT Support Technician/ IT Helpdesk Consultant.

My previous employer was YOA Cable, YOA Cable is renowned for Fibre Optic Cable Manufacturing and our customer service. My skillset and expertise make me a valuable asset for any organization.

I do have my own car and I’m flexible in working odd hours if need be.

I also previously worked for PMBcomp, PMBcomp is a company that provides support for the Famous Brands Franchises and i was involved in the planning, procurement of POS systems, Installing, configuring POS Till Points.

The company would benefit from my skills in the following areas:

• Eye for excellence and high level of standards

• Strong work ethic and professional skills

• Positive attitude even under pressure

• Excellent in customer relations

Kind Regards,

Luyanda Novuka
 
