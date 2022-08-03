Looking for Freelance Desktop Applications Training Facilitation Opportunities

I have been doing Microsoft Office desktop applications training for the last 27 years, and am wanting to broaden my client base for both remote (MS Teams) or physical classroom training facilitation opportunities.



My primary focus has been mostly with MS Excel, as well as Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Project & Visio - all at either Basic, Intermediate or Advanced levels.



I have done training mostly as a freelance facilitator, working either at an hourly or daily rate as required - but am also open both short-term or long-term contracts as well.



Over the last decade or so, I have provided my freelance services to a broad spectrum of both corporate & government clients, mostly situated in the Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga & North-West Province regions, and also in the Eastern Cape & Northern Cape as well, as I am now currently based in East London.



If there is anyone out there willing to avail themselves of my professional services, please drop me a DM here on MyBB, and I will gladly provide any additional further details & information as may be required.