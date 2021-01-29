Looking for I.T career advice

Hi guys,

Don't know if this is the right place to post this but I'm looking for I.T/computer advice .
I really want to get a career in the I.T field but I don't know where to start.
So my question is what courses do I need in order to get an entry level I.t job in SA?
I really would appreciate any advice you guys can give me.

Thank you!
 
Do you have ANY experience? Not professional experience, just hobby type stuff?
Building PCs? HTML for beginners, graphic design, Lan setup???
 
Thanks I appreciate this so much!!!
 
Firstly thanks for the reply, Well I have done some entry level things when comes to HTML nothing major , I don't know any other languages
I also have a little experience in Computer hardware but I wouldn't say I'm a hardware specialist or anything
I do video editing but I don't think that falls under graphics designing
 
Can't really help OP but thought I would share something I have noticed recently (not so much in South Africa though). Broad IT skills are now almost a requirement for most positions. Looking at CV formats in other countries it is now recommended that you dedicate an entire section to "IT Skills".
 
Networks are booming and it's not going to stop anytime soon. Maybe get a job as 1st line support with any ISP.
 
