Looking for I.T career advice

Bigheart1212
New Member
- Joined
- Oct 16, 2018
- Messages
- 9
Hi guys,
Don't know if this is the right place to post this but I'm looking for I.T/computer advice .
I really want to get a career in the I.T field but I don't know where to start.
So my question is what courses do I need in order to get an entry level I.t job in SA?
I really would appreciate any advice you guys can give me.
Thank you!
