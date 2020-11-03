Looking for System Admin Job

Pixiedust100
Jun 6, 2008
59
Hi Guys,
I am looking for a sys admin job, I looked after my dad while he underwent chemo and radiation for brain cancer. He passed away and I have to look after my mom now. Any help would be greatly appreciated. I am willing to move anywhere that I can afford.
