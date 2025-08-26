Looking for work - Frontend dev

I'm looking for work as a frontend dev.
I've been working for 4 years in this position until I was retrenched in April, our company downsized by 1/3. Our team alone went from 19 to 8 people.
I have a Bsc. Informatics, and I'm happy to share my CV if someone is looking or wants to refer.
Salary expectations R25 000-R30 000
I've been working for 4 years in this position until I was retrenched in April, our company downsized by 1/3. Our team alone went from 19 to 8 people.
I have a Bsc. Informatics, and I'm happy to share my CV if someone is looking or wants to refer.
Salary expectations R25 000-R30 000