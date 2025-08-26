Looking for work - Frontend dev

Akasha

Akasha

Executive Member
Joined
Mar 11, 2014
Messages
9,396
Reaction score
2,869
Location
Fourways
I'm looking for work as a frontend dev.

I've been working for 4 years in this position until I was retrenched in April, our company downsized by 1/3. Our team alone went from 19 to 8 people.

I have a Bsc. Informatics, and I'm happy to share my CV if someone is looking or wants to refer.

Salary expectations R25 000-R30 000
 
Akasha said:
I'm looking for work as a frontend dev.

I've been working for 4 years in this position until I was retrenched in April, our company downsized by 1/3. Our team alone went from 19 to 8 people.

I have a Bsc. Informatics, and I'm happy to share my CV if someone is looking or wants to refer.

Salary expectations R25 000-R30 000
Click to expand...
Hope you all the best
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top
Sign up to the MyBroadband newsletter