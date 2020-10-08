Marketing Manager Advice

A

alkit

Senior Member
Joined
Mar 8, 2009
Messages
781
Hi,
I own an online e-commerce company and am looking to hire a full time marketer (permanent position).
Someone creative that has had is fully experienced with online marketing channels like SEO techniques, Adwords, Facebook etc.

As it is not my forte, I'm really not sure how to evaluate and test for a candidate with suitable skills. Is there some kind of recruitment agency that specializes in this kind of thing and would be able to assist in finding potentials candidates with the right skills?

Thanks in advance.
 
J

jezzad

Senior Member
Joined
Jan 2, 2013
Messages
633
This is what I do for a living.

Check for Adwords Certification, Analytics certification and any Facebook blueprint courses completed.

Give them a situation or business and ask them to develop a marketing plan and layout how they would solve a couple of issues. Make sure it's fictional or at least not your own business as this can be considered IP and might appear as if you're trying to get a free marketing strategy.

Im assuming your wanting to use this person to help improve and generate sales. If thats the main aim you could always employ a digital or Ad agency to do the work and pay them for what they deliver.

Would save you a monthly salary as well as managing a staff member.
 
genetic

genetic

Honorary Master
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
32,676
An advertising agency would do this in a breeze and offer monthly analytics with performance results.

A permanent employee may be cheaper, but could be more difficult to assess performance metrics.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top