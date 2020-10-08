Marketing Manager Advice

Hi,
I own an online e-commerce company and am looking to hire a full time marketer (permanent position).
Someone creative that has had is fully experienced with online marketing channels like SEO techniques, Adwords, Facebook etc.
As it is not my forte, I'm really not sure how to evaluate and test for a candidate with suitable skills. Is there some kind of recruitment agency that specializes in this kind of thing and would be able to assist in finding potentials candidates with the right skills?
Thanks in advance.
