Marketing Manager Advice

This is what I do for a living.



Check for Adwords Certification, Analytics certification and any Facebook blueprint courses completed.



Give them a situation or business and ask them to develop a marketing plan and layout how they would solve a couple of issues. Make sure it's fictional or at least not your own business as this can be considered IP and might appear as if you're trying to get a free marketing strategy.



Im assuming your wanting to use this person to help improve and generate sales. If thats the main aim you could always employ a digital or Ad agency to do the work and pay them for what they deliver.



Would save you a monthly salary as well as managing a staff member.