Microsoft Desktop IT Support Technician

CANDIDATE REQUIREMENTS​

South African ID

Matric pass or equivalent

Driver’s license with reliable transport to Bryanston, Johannesburg.

Willingness to work outside normal office hours in the event of an emergency.

Comptia A+ with exam pass or equivalent experience demonstrating competency with hardware.

Comptia N+ with exam pass or equivalent experience demonstrating competency with networking.

In-depth experience with Microsoft Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Experience with networking equipment such as wireless access points, switches and firewalls.

Good experience using Microsoft Office

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to think creatively to solve technical issues.

Well-spoken with excellent customer service skills.

(advantageous) Microsoft 365 administration and experience with applications such as Exchange, SharePoint and Teams.

(optional) Any experience with Microsoft Windows server & domain environments.

(advantageous) Experience with Cybersecurity or certification such as Security+ with exam pass.

RESPONSIBILITIES​

Provide technical support to clients, including troubleshooting hardware and software issues, diagnosing and resolving network connectivity problems, and assisting with the installation and configuration of new hardware and software.

Respond to and resolving technical support requests in a timely and professional manner according to customer SLA.

Setup, configuration and troubleshooting of Microsoft Windows and Microsoft Office/365.

Monitoring and maintaining client’s IT infrastructure, including servers, workstations, and other network devices, to ensure their proper functioning and availability.

Ensuring that all systems and applications are up-to-date with the latest patches and updates to protect against security vulnerabilities. (Patch Management)

Monitor and maintain backups to ensure client’s data is protected in the event of a disaster or system failure.

Maintain documentation of the client’s and internal IT infrastructure, including network topology, hardware and software inventory, and system configurations.

Periodically coordinate with vendors and upstream providers as well as assist clients with quotations and place orders with suppliers.

REMUNERATION​

R14 500 - R17 500 per month (negotiable, based on skill set and experience)

APPLICATIONS​

Please email your CV to careers@nextgenerationdigital.com

Direct messages and other forms of communication won't be accepted.

