Microsoft Systems Engineer - Mid-level to Senior

Role: Microsoft Systems EngineerLevel: Mid-level to SeniorSalary Bracket: R 40 000 - R 50 000Location: Gauteng - Midrand.Experience:Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer or Microsoft Certified Solutions Administrator (MCSE/MCSA) preferred.Successful candidates should have a minimum of 6 years of industry related experience of which 2 years must be within a complex hosting environment.If you would like to discuss the full spec, please contact me.Contact Details: ryan@pureplacements.co.za mobile: +27834439745