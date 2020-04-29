Microsoft Systems Engineer - Mid-level to Senior

Ryan Innes
Senior Member
- Joined
- Nov 30, 2011
- Messages
- 518
Role: Microsoft Systems Engineer
Level: Mid-level to Senior
Salary Bracket: R 40 000 - R 50 000
Location: Gauteng - Midrand.
Experience:
Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer or Microsoft Certified Solutions Administrator (MCSE/MCSA) preferred.
Successful candidates should have a minimum of 6 years of industry related experience of which 2 years must be within a complex hosting environment.
If you would like to discuss the full spec, please contact me.
Contact Details: ryan@pureplacements.co.za mobile: +27834439745
Level: Mid-level to Senior
Salary Bracket: R 40 000 - R 50 000
Location: Gauteng - Midrand.
Experience:
Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer or Microsoft Certified Solutions Administrator (MCSE/MCSA) preferred.
Successful candidates should have a minimum of 6 years of industry related experience of which 2 years must be within a complex hosting environment.
If you would like to discuss the full spec, please contact me.
Contact Details: ryan@pureplacements.co.za mobile: +27834439745
Last edited: