Respond with your CV to info@jackcat.co.za
Cape-based, Dynamic, small and well established software development company that has serviced the motorspares and the FMCG (Dry Goods) distribution industries since 1986 seeks a mid-level application software developer with a systems analysis bent. Must enjoy & have good client interation skills.
Essential requirements include VB dot-NET with Winforms expertise, ASP.NET & C#, XML & HTML exposure, CSS & VBA. Must be keen to grasp the Blazor framework. Exposure to a Mutivalue Database and SQL/MySQL a definite advantage.
Salary Negotiable; to start asap.
