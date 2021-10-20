Mid level developer

Location: Remote but company is based in Gauteng SA and in Mongolia
Training will be provided on the systems as needed
Expected CTC 45 - 60k Neg
email: recruitment@revdevsa.co.za
Main Purpose:
Development and configure SQL solutions related to Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) within the projects that we are currently running.
Primary responsibilities:
Development of bespoke work in TSQL / SSIS / SSRS / C#
Develop custom integration solutions using various technologies such as SQL Server, WCF Services and Web API’s in C#, JSON, XML and Microsoft SQL Server Data Tools.
Thorough unit testing of development work
Engage with project managers, business - and test analysts, system consultants, developers and management in project work
Scoping of client requirements
Follow technical specifications and create technical specifications when necessary
Minimum qualification and experience:
Below preferable
BSC Computer Science or relevant qualification
Advanced T-SQL (Minimum 4 years’ experience)
Intermediate SSRS, SSIS
Intermediate C# 5+ Years’ experience
Understanding of RESTful Web services / Web API’s / WCF Services and JSON
Experience in a customer facing role
Experience / training that would be an advantage:
Understanding of N-Tier systems: Presentation, application and database layers that form large systems
Experience in Qlikview / QlikSense dashboard development
Database design, development
Knowledge of SSAS
Administration Knowledge of SQL Server
Ability to document technical specifications, processes, and procedures
Good understanding of different development methodologies
Personal Attributes:
Excellent communication Skills – written and oral
Positive attitude, team player
High attention to detail
Quality conscious, analytical, assertive, ability to multi-task
Self-starter and quick learner
Professional and presentable
Ability to work in own environment or part of an office / group
Someone that is able to manage their own time and drive deliverables for tight deadlines
