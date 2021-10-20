Mid level developer

Location: Remote but company is based in Gauteng SA and in Mongolia
Training will be provided on the systems as needed

Expected CTC 45 - 60k Neg
email: recruitment@revdevsa.co.za

Main Purpose:

Development and configure SQL solutions related to Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) within the projects that we are currently running.

Primary responsibilities:

Development of bespoke work in TSQL / SSIS / SSRS / C#

Develop custom integration solutions using various technologies such as SQL Server, WCF Services and Web API’s in C#, JSON, XML and Microsoft SQL Server Data Tools.

Thorough unit testing of development work

Engage with project managers, business - and test analysts, system consultants, developers and management in project work

Scoping of client requirements

Follow technical specifications and create technical specifications when necessary

Minimum qualification and experience:
Below preferable

BSC Computer Science or relevant qualification

Advanced T-SQL (Minimum 4 years’ experience)

Intermediate SSRS, SSIS

Intermediate C# 5+ Years’ experience

Understanding of RESTful Web services / Web API’s / WCF Services and JSON

Experience in a customer facing role

Experience / training that would be an advantage:

Understanding of N-Tier systems: Presentation, application and database layers that form large systems

Experience in Qlikview / QlikSense dashboard development

Database design, development

Knowledge of SSAS

Administration Knowledge of SQL Server

Ability to document technical specifications, processes, and procedures

Good understanding of different development methodologies

Personal Attributes:

Excellent communication Skills – written and oral

Positive attitude, team player

High attention to detail

Quality conscious, analytical, assertive, ability to multi-task

Self-starter and quick learner

Professional and presentable

Ability to work in own environment or part of an office / group

Someone that is able to manage their own time and drive deliverables for tight deadlines
 
