Mid level developer

Location: Remote but company is based in Gauteng SA and in MongoliaTraining will be provided on the systems as neededExpected CTC 45 - 60k Negemail: recruitment@revdevsa.co.za Development and configure SQL solutions related to Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) within the projects that we are currently running.Development of bespoke work in TSQL / SSIS / SSRS / C#Develop custom integration solutions using various technologies such as SQL Server, WCF Services and Web API’s in C#, JSON, XML and Microsoft SQL Server Data Tools.Thorough unit testing of development workEngage with project managers, business - and test analysts, system consultants, developers and management in project workScoping of client requirementsFollow technical specifications and create technical specifications when necessaryBelow preferableBSC Computer Science or relevant qualificationAdvanced T-SQL (Minimum 4 years’ experience)Intermediate SSRS, SSISIntermediate C# 5+ Years’ experienceUnderstanding of RESTful Web services / Web API’s / WCF Services and JSONExperience in a customer facing roleUnderstanding of N-Tier systems: Presentation, application and database layers that form large systemsExperience in Qlikview / QlikSense dashboard developmentDatabase design, developmentKnowledge of SSASAdministration Knowledge of SQL ServerAbility to document technical specifications, processes, and proceduresGood understanding of different development methodologiesExcellent communication Skills – written and oralPositive attitude, team playerHigh attention to detailQuality conscious, analytical, assertive, ability to multi-taskSelf-starter and quick learnerProfessional and presentableAbility to work in own environment or part of an office / groupSomeone that is able to manage their own time and drive deliverables for tight deadlines