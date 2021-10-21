MS/SQL intern/junior opportunities

Good day,



I'm hoping to get inroad into development, particularly on the database side of things.



Unfortunately this is very difficult when you don't have any job experience.



I'm currently pursuing studies on the MSSQL pathway, though I'm not averse to the others. I'm trying to specialize as a database administrator and eventually, database developer.



I'm situated around Benoni area in Ekhuruleni. I would love to travel for work opportunities, but transport is a limited.



If you're looking for someone to assist you with database related administration or development, please reach out to me.



Will send my (limited) CV upon request.



Thank you.