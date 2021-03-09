.NET Core FullStack Developer - Pure Placements Our client is currently looking to hire a .NET Core FullStack Developer, must have 3+ years experience and live in Cape Town.

Job Category: IT - SoftwareJob Title: .NET Core - FullStack Developer 3+ years experienceJob Type: Full TimeJob Location: Cape Town Southern SuburbsCTC: R420k - R600k pa.We're assisting our sister company who are an established online development company with a variety of large corporate clients. The team works in a professional and comfortable work environment where focus is on teamwork, collaboration, and the ability to achieve results.The full spec and application can be viewed through the link below.