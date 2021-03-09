Ryan Innes
Job Category: IT - Software
Job Title: .NET Core - FullStack Developer 3+ years experience
Job Type: Full Time
Job Location: Cape Town Southern Suburbs
CTC: R420k - R600k pa.
We're assisting our sister company who are an established online development company with a variety of large corporate clients. The team works in a professional and comfortable work environment where focus is on teamwork, collaboration, and the ability to achieve results.
The full spec and application can be viewed through the link below.
.NET Core FullStack Developer - Pure Placements
Our client is currently looking to hire a .NET Core FullStack Developer, must have 3+ years experience and live in Cape Town.
pureplacements.co.za