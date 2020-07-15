.NET Core Salary

Hi All,

Quick question, no hate, trolling or sh*t from anyone please. This is an honest question and would appreciate honest feedback.

As you would have seen we have a .NET Core post we are assisting with, I want to know if the Salary range is to low for the role?

I'm not going to repost the full spec list but the client is looking for a Senior .NET Core Dev and if you have some mobile experience then great. It has been pointed out the the role should probably be titled as a Fullstack post - I've listed as per client's request and have passed on comments received from certain MBB members.

The advertised CTC is R420k - R600k pa based on skills and 5+ experience, position is in Cape Town based in Muizenberg.

Your thoughts please.

TIA
 
In my opinion, the good developers that know their worth and 5 years experience will be looking for minimum R600k. Mid level decent developers that is perhaps still learning the ticks of the trade will maybe take R500k.

To give you an idea, I took a job as a .NET developer with no formal .NET experience but with 4 years developer experience in other languages around the R540k mark and that is low end of the market. We interviewed a few guys with 2 years experience and they wanted more than R600k.

Cape Town makes it difficult too as the developers here need more as cost of living is more.
 
420-600k is upper junior/lower intermediate for low end (1-3y) and middle to upper intermediate for high end (3-4y), and at 5 years thats a senior position, so 750k starting. All depends on the work/responsibility as well, I know of seniors in CT with 5 years just shy of R1m, most are probably around the 800k bracket.

Note that this is based on better devs with drive/skill.

R600k is too low either way.
 
Stefan.dl said:
In my opinion, the good developers that know their worth and 5 years experience will be looking for minimum R600k. Mid level decent developers that is perhaps still learning the ticks of the trade will maybe take R500k.

To give you an idea, I took a job as a .NET developer with no formal .NET experience but with 4 years developer experience in other languages around the R540k mark and that is low end of the market. We interviewed a few guys with 2 years experience and they wanted more than R600k.

Cape Town makes it difficult too as the developers here need more as cost of living is more.
Thanks for the feedback.
 
Johnatan56 said:
420-600k is upper junior/lower intermediate for low end (1-3y) and middle to upper intermediate for high end (3-4y), and at 5 years thats a senior position, so 750k starting. All depends on the work/responsibility as well, I know of seniors in CT with 5 years just shy of R1m, most are probably around the 800k bracket.

Note that this is based on better devs with drive/skill.

R600k is too low either way.
Thank you, appreciate the feedback.
 
Is a Senior Dev really someone that only have 5 years of experience? I've seen this before but I need some clarity.

Also, that salary brand is very low for an actual Senior. Senior .Net Core Dev starts at R700k in my opinion.
Full stack will cost a lot more.
 
Thanks for the comments so far, this confirms my thoughts and shows how incorrect the data is on OfferZen, Payscale etc.

Please keep the comments coming, Gives me feedback to go to the client and say they are way out of the ballpark and the and the fact that they offer a relaxed environment doesn't play a part in justifying the lower CTC.

Thank you
 
CamiKaze said:
Is a Senior Dev really someone that only have 5 years of experience? I've seen this before but I need some clarity.

Also, that salary brand is very low for an actual Senior. Senior .Net Core Dev starts at R700k in my opinion.
Full stack will cost a lot more.
Thanks for the feedback.
 
Ryan Innes said:
Please keep the comments coming, Gives me feedback to go to the client and say they are way out of the ballpark and the and the fact that they offer a relaxed environment doesn't play a part in justifying the lower CTC.
This is on the employer, not on the employee. This is compulsory for any company...
Also, are they trying to say that other companies don't have a relaxed working environment?
How does remote work tie into this silly "perk"?
 
CamiKaze said:
This is on the employer, not on the employee. This is compulsory for any company...
Also, are they trying to say that other companies don't have a relaxed working environment?
How does remote work tie into this silly "perk"?
Agree 100% that the work environment is on the employer, the days of remote working being a silly perk are over and companies that don't take this seriously are going to lose out.
 
Ryan Innes said:
Agree 100% that the work environment is on the employer, the days of remote working being a silly perk are over and companies that don't take this seriously are going to lose out.
No, " they offer a relaxed environment " is a silly perk as it is supposed to be a good work environment.
I am asking how working in this "relaxed environment", that seems to be a massive perk, offers an environment that is better than working from home, especially during these times.


Edit: Oh, I see your point as well, being that remote work is necessary.
 
