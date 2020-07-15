.NET Core Salary

Hi All,



Quick question, no hate, trolling or sh*t from anyone please. This is an honest question and would appreciate honest feedback.



As you would have seen we have a .NET Core post we are assisting with, I want to know if the Salary range is to low for the role?



I'm not going to repost the full spec list but the client is looking for a Senior .NET Core Dev and if you have some mobile experience then great. It has been pointed out the the role should probably be titled as a Fullstack post - I've listed as per client's request and have passed on comments received from certain MBB members.



The advertised CTC is R420k - R600k pa based on skills and 5+ experience, position is in Cape Town based in Muizenberg.



Your thoughts please.



TIA