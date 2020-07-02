.NET Developer 5+ years experience

Ryan Innes
Hi MBB Devs,
I have a client based in Muizenberg looking for a .NET Dev with a minimum of 5 years experience and the following skills.
Technologies/experience required:
• Microsoft C# (Core 2.0, Web API2)
• Good working knowledge of relational databases
• SQL 2016+
• Visual Studio
• Experience with Source Control (TFS and GIT)
• J-Query, AJAX, CSS3 and HTML 5
• Experience with Angular 2+
Beneficial:
• Strong understanding on design patterns and principles
• Designing and building REST API’s
• Exposure to Native android and/or IOS development
• Microsoft Azure or related cloud technologies
• Familiarity with SCRUM and other agile methodologies
Location: Muizenberg - 2 minute jog from Surfers Corner.
CTC: R420k - R600k pa based on skills and experience.
Note from client:
Please note: due to the current COVID-19 pandemic all our staff are currently working from home. Applicants must have a high-speed internet connection at home, as well as a quiet space to work.
Applicants must be available for an interview at our offices in Muizenberg, Cape Town, and must hold valid South African passports or work permits.
Should this interest you or if you have any questions or comments please feel free to DM me or email ryan@pureplacements.co.za
TIA
