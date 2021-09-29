Network Administrator - CPT

Overview:​

Job Description:​

Roles & Responsibilities:​

To be able to work across all infrastructure technology domains and collaborate with Product teams to help create network solutions

Maximise network performance by monitoring performance, troubleshooting network problems and outages, scheduling upgrades, and collaborating with network architects on network optimisation

Provide remote troubleshooting and fault finding if issues occur upon initial installation

Provide onsite or remote access diagnoses and resolution of network using an integrated set of diagnostic tools and techniques

Provide Telephonic and Remote support to end users and businesses

Mentoring and/or supervisory role to any junior staff working alongside/under him/her

Provide support to end users and businesses

Installing and configuring computer networks and systems

Troubleshooting and Maintaining clients’ Servers

Consulting with clients to provide them with a specific system requirement and/or design solution

Budgeting for equipment and assembly costs

Assembling and repairing computer hardware

Maintaining existing software and hardware with any upgrades any that have become obsolete

Working with IT support personnel

Conducting backup operations

Drafting of network diagrams, proposals and technical documentation - Daily reports on technical systems

Secure network systems by establishing and enforcing policies, and defining and monitoring access

Support and administer firewall environments in line with IT security policy

Configuring firewalls, routing and switching to maximise network efficiency and security - Implementing and/or designing new system configurations

Working Hours:​

Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm (only 4 days in the week) and;

One weekday after-hours Support (on the off day in the week) is a compulsory requirement from 5pm to 9pm. (Remote only via our chat system) and;

One 6-hour shift per weekend remote support (on a rotation basis)

Personality:​

Customer Focussed

Methodical approach to work

Meticulous and Honest

Excellent written and verbal skills in English

Well articulated

Self driven and able to work without supervision

Ability to handle stress

Great problem-solving skills: Be able to think out of the box

Qualifications:​

A+ and N+

Basic Networking Diploma or similar

Microsoft Server Qualifications or Similar

Drivers Licence

Experience:​

Min 3 -5 years’ experience in Network Administrator Environment

WAN / MPLS / IPSec Networks

Routing protocols (OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, VLAN, Trunking)

Mikrotik and Ubiquity firewall management

VMware vSphere virtualized systems

Ubiquity hardware and software (Not essential but will be favourable) - Managed Switch management

Windows 7, windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2008, 2012 and 2016

Active Directory

Enterprise Email systems (eg Office 365 Setup, Google Workspace, etc)

Hosting and Cloud Based platforms

Remote Desktop Technologies (RDP, Anydesk, Teamviewer, VPN etc)

Basic Knowledge of Using Microsoft Office (this includes, Outlook, Word, Excel)

Linux Server Management

Remuneration:​

R20,000 per month CTC

Apply by:​

Emailing your CV’s to: recruit@kryptonweb.co.za

Kindly include the reference ADM21 in the subject field

Applications closing date: 13th October 2021

