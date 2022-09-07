Network Engineer - CPT

Krypton Web - AQP
Active Member
- Joined
- Jul 27, 2020
- Messages
- 59
We are looking for a technically skilled candidate with good problem-solving abilities for the position of Network Engineer. The duties of a Network Engineer include being a reference point for all IT related queries, Installing, configuring, and supporting firewalls to ensure network security; maintaining IT Infrastructure, systems and servers; providing the best possible efficiency for their operations and solving any problems that may occur with them.
Network Engineers are expected to display good interpersonal skills as they will interact with colleagues and clients from various departments and executive levels. They will be required to diagnose, comprehend, and resolve technical tasks independently.
Job Overview:
Roles & Responsibilities:
Personality:
Working Hours:
Qualifications:
Experience:
Remuneration:
Email your CV’s to: recruit@kryptonweb.co.za
Kindly include the reference ENG922 in the subject field
Applications closing date: 30th September 2022
Network Engineers are expected to display good interpersonal skills as they will interact with colleagues and clients from various departments and executive levels. They will be required to diagnose, comprehend, and resolve technical tasks independently.
Job Overview:
- The candidate will be working in an office bound IT and ISP environment maintaining the company’s network integrity and partly providing support to end-users and businesses.
- The position is mainly office bound but may be required to drive out to meet a customer for an occasional consult.
- The candidate will join our technical team of Network Administrators/Engineers.
- A company vehicle will be available to use for this should the need arise.
- The candidate must have a reliable internet connection at home with a Desktop/Laptop for after hour support.
- The position is based in Epping, Cape Town.
Roles & Responsibilities:
- Maximise network performance by monitoring performance, troubleshooting network problems and outages, scheduling upgrades, and collaborating with network architects on network optimisation and efficiency
- Provide remote troubleshooting and fault finding if issues occur upon initial installation
- Provide onsite or remote access diagnoses and resolution of network using an integrated set of diagnostic tools and techniques
- Provide Telephonic and Remote support to end users and businesses
- Installing and configuring computer networks and systems
- Troubleshooting and Maintaining clients’ Servers
- Consulting with clients to provide a specific system requirement and/or design solution
- Budgeting for equipment and assembly costs
- Assisting with assembling and repairing computer hardware
- Maintaining existing software and hardware with any upgrades any that have become obsolete
- Working with IT support personnel
- Conducting backup operations and monitoring thereof
- Drafting of network diagrams, proposals and technical documentation
- Reports on technical systems
- Secure network systems by establishing and enforcing policies, defining and monitoring access
- Configuring firewalls, routing and switching to maximise network efficiency and security
- Implementing and/or designing new system configurations
Personality:
- Customer Focussed
- Methodical approach to work
- Meticulous and Honest
- Excellent written and verbal skills in English
- Well articulated
- Self driven and able to work without supervision
- Ability to handle stress
- Be able to think out of the box
Working Hours:
- Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm and;
- One weekday “after-hours” support shift from 5pm to 10pm (Remote support via our chat system). This days’ shift will be reduced by 3 hours to accommodate travelling etc. and;
- One 5-hour remote support shift per weekend
- One 5-hour remote support shift every second public holiday (Paid Public Holiday Rates)
Qualifications:
- A+ and N+
- Basic Networking Diploma or similar
- Microsoft Server Qualifications or Similar
- Drivers License
Experience:
- Configuration and setup of MikroTik Routers and Switches
- 3 -5 years’ experience in Network Administrator/Engineer Environment
- WAN / MPLS / IPSec Technologies
- Routing protocols (OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, VLAN, Trunking)
- VMware vSphere virtualized systems (not Required Advantageous)
- Experience with Ubiquity hardware and software (Advantageous)
Fluent in Microsoft Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10
- Fluent in Microsoft Windows Server 2008, 2012 and 2016
- Experience with Cloud Email systems (eg Office 365 Setup, Google Workspace, etc)
- Experience in Hosting and Cloud Based platforms (not Required Advantageous)
- Experience with Remote Desktop Technologies (RDP, Anydesk, Teamviewer, VPN etc)
- Intermediate Knowledge of Using Microsoft Office (this includes, Outlook, Word, Excel)
- Linux Server Management (Advantageous)
Remuneration:
- R30,000 – R40,000 CTC depending on Capability and Experience
Email your CV’s to: recruit@kryptonweb.co.za
Kindly include the reference ENG922 in the subject field
Applications closing date: 30th September 2022