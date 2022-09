Network Engineer - CPT

The candidate will be working in an office bound IT and ISP environment maintaining the company’s network integrity and partly providing support to end-users and businesses.

The position is mainly office bound but may be required to drive out to meet a customer for an occasional consult.

The candidate will join our technical team of Network Administrators/Engineers.

A company vehicle will be available to use for this should the need arise.

The candidate must have a reliable internet connection at home with a Desktop/Laptop for after hour support.

The position is based in Epping, Cape Town.

Maximise network performance by monitoring performance, troubleshooting network problems and outages, scheduling upgrades, and collaborating with network architects on network optimisation and efficiency

Provide remote troubleshooting and fault finding if issues occur upon initial installation

Provide onsite or remote access diagnoses and resolution of network using an integrated set of diagnostic tools and techniques

Provide Telephonic and Remote support to end users and businesses

Installing and configuring computer networks and systems

Troubleshooting and Maintaining clients’ Servers

Consulting with clients to provide a specific system requirement and/or design solution

Budgeting for equipment and assembly costs

Assisting with assembling and repairing computer hardware

Maintaining existing software and hardware with any upgrades any that have become obsolete

Working with IT support personnel

Conducting backup operations and monitoring thereof

Drafting of network diagrams, proposals and technical documentation

Reports on technical systems

Secure network systems by establishing and enforcing policies, defining and monitoring access

Configuring firewalls, routing and switching to maximise network efficiency and security

Implementing and/or designing new system configurations

Customer Focussed

Methodical approach to work

Meticulous and Honest

Excellent written and verbal skills in English

Well articulated

Self driven and able to work without supervision

Ability to handle stress

Be able to think out of the box

Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm and;

One weekday “after-hours” support shift from 5pm to 10pm (Remote support via our chat system). This days’ shift will be reduced by 3 hours to accommodate travelling etc. and;

One 5-hour remote support shift per weekend

One 5-hour remote support shift every second public holiday (Paid Public Holiday Rates)

A+ and N+

Basic Networking Diploma or similar

Microsoft Server Qualifications or Similar

Drivers License

Configuration and setup of MikroTik Routers and Switches

3 -5 years’ experience in Network Administrator/Engineer Environment

WAN / MPLS / IPSec Technologies

Routing protocols (OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, VLAN, Trunking)

VMware vSphere virtualized systems (not Required Advantageous)

Experience with Ubiquity hardware and software (Advantageous)

Fluent in Microsoft Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10

Experience with Cloud Email systems (eg Office 365 Setup, Google Workspace, etc)

Experience in Hosting and Cloud Based platforms (not Required Advantageous)

Experience with Remote Desktop Technologies (RDP, Anydesk, Teamviewer, VPN etc)

Intermediate Knowledge of Using Microsoft Office (this includes, Outlook, Word, Excel)

Linux Server Management (Advantageous)

R30,000 – R40,000 CTC depending on Capability and Experience

We are looking for a technically skilled candidate with good problem-solving abilities for the position of Network Engineer. The duties of a Network Engineer include being a reference point for all IT related queries, Installing, configuring, and supporting firewalls to ensure network security; maintaining IT Infrastructure, systems and servers; providing the best possible efficiency for their operations and solving any problems that may occur with them.Network Engineers are expected to display good interpersonal skills as they will interact with colleagues and clients from various departments and executive levels. They will be required to diagnose, comprehend, and resolve technical tasks independently.Email your CV’s to: recruit@kryptonweb.co.za Kindly include the reference ENG922 in the subject fieldApplications closing date: 30th September 2022