Network Technicians Wanted

I’m going to be putting together Network Technician Teams for a contract period of 3 years. There will be 10 teams across the country consisting of a Network technician and an assistant. I am looking for resources that have experience in IP Faults as well as LAN & WAN service and maintenance. Cisco qualifications will be awesome, but experience will also be considered. A+ &/or N+ certifications will also come in handy. I am looking for interested candidates especially in the regions of WCape/ECape, OFS/NCape, Mpumalanga, Limpopo & KZN. LAN & WAN Service and maintenance positions also become available from time to time so send your CV so I can keep it on record.



Network Support



• Problem Solving

• Admin (completing and submitting signed off Job cards)

• Escalation of problem where appropriate

• Proactive and scheduled maintenance

Installations

• Preparation of equipment and services (configs and installations)

• Achievement of predefined SLA’s for Installations and fa



Education & Qualifications:



1. Matric

2. A+, N+

4. Own vehicle and valid driver’s license.



Advantageous



1. CCNA or better or

2. Proven Experience on Cisco Equipment

3. Thorough Understanding of TCP/IP Networking and cabling as well as ability to do LAN installations and faults.