Network Technicians Wanted

I’m going to be putting together Network Technician Teams for a contract period of 3 years. There will be 10 teams across the country consisting of a Network technician and an assistant. I am looking for resources that have experience in IP Faults as well as LAN & WAN service and maintenance. Cisco qualifications will be awesome, but experience will also be considered. A+ &/or N+ certifications will also come in handy. I am looking for interested candidates especially in the regions of WCape/ECape, OFS/NCape, Mpumalanga, Limpopo & KZN. LAN & WAN Service and maintenance positions also become available from time to time so send your CV so I can keep it on record.
Network Support
• Problem Solving
• Admin (completing and submitting signed off Job cards)
• Escalation of problem where appropriate
• Proactive and scheduled maintenance
Installations
• Preparation of equipment and services (configs and installations)
• Achievement of predefined SLA’s for Installations and fa
Education & Qualifications:
1. Matric
2. A+, N+
4. Own vehicle and valid driver’s license.
Advantageous
1. CCNA or better or
2. Proven Experience on Cisco Equipment
3. Thorough Understanding of TCP/IP Networking and cabling as well as ability to do LAN installations and faults.
