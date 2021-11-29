Networking Technician/Engineer

Shnorkiller
Well-Known Member
- Joined
- Jul 26, 2012
- Messages
- 297
Company: Quick Connect Wireless
Send cv to info@quickconnectwireless.net
Website: www.quickconnectwireless.net
Quick Connect Wireless is growing its networking team to assist the business with some recently acquired semi-permanent network deployments as well as service the demand of the eventing industry as it recovers from Covid.
We're looking for a candidate with the following:
* A few years experience working on networks with mikrotik, unifi & ruckus kit
* Strong understanding of how the internet works and fits together
* ability to work in a fast paced team environment
* Drivers license
* SA citizen/valid work permit
* Happy to work weekends on occasion in lieu of time off in the week
* Linux/programming experience would be a big benefit
What we offer in return:
* flexible working environment
* competitive compensation
* Company car
* Phone allowance
Salary Range: R15k-R25k pm.
