Networking Technician/Engineer

Company: Quick Connect WirelessSend cv to info@quickconnectwireless.net Website: www.quickconnectwireless.net Quick Connect Wireless is growing its networking team to assist the business with some recently acquired semi-permanent network deployments as well as service the demand of the eventing industry as it recovers from Covid.We're looking for a candidate with the following:* A few years experience working on networks with mikrotik, unifi & ruckus kit* Strong understanding of how the internet works and fits together* ability to work in a fast paced team environment* Drivers license* SA citizen/valid work permit* Happy to work weekends on occasion in lieu of time off in the week* Linux/programming experience would be a big benefitWhat we offer in return:* flexible working environment* competitive compensation* Company car* Phone allowanceSalary Range: R15k-R25k pm.