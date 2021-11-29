Networking Technician/Engineer

S

Shnorkiller

Well-Known Member
Joined
Jul 26, 2012
Messages
297
Company: Quick Connect Wireless

Send cv to info@quickconnectwireless.net

Website: www.quickconnectwireless.net

Quick Connect Wireless is growing its networking team to assist the business with some recently acquired semi-permanent network deployments as well as service the demand of the eventing industry as it recovers from Covid.

We're looking for a candidate with the following:

* A few years experience working on networks with mikrotik, unifi & ruckus kit
* Strong understanding of how the internet works and fits together
* ability to work in a fast paced team environment
* Drivers license
* SA citizen/valid work permit
* Happy to work weekends on occasion in lieu of time off in the week
* Linux/programming experience would be a big benefit

What we offer in return:
* flexible working environment
* competitive compensation
* Company car
* Phone allowance


Salary Range: R15k-R25k pm.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top