[ Onsite ] - Frontend Developer

At Promilezi, we are creating a suite of comprehensive, intuitive management tools
designed to address the diverse needs of modern businesses. Our solutions,
including Asset Management, Risk Management, Performance Management, and
Compliance Management, are being crafted to empower businesses to operate more
efficiently and effectively. As we build, we are committed to leveraging the latest
technologies and methodologies to ensure our products are not just market-ready
but are leading-edge and user-friendly.
Who we are looking for:
As a Frontend Developer at Promilezi, you will be responsible for bringing our digital
interfaces to life. Your primary focus will be on developing user interface components
and implementing them following well-known Frontend Frameworks (React /
Angular). You will ensure that these components and the overall application are
robust and easy to maintain. You will coordinate with the rest of the team working on
different layers of the infrastructure.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Implement new Front-End requirements using React/Angular and Tailwind with JavaScript, HTML5, CSS.
- Maintain existing Front-End applications written in React/Angular.
- Collaborate with designers and back-end developers to implement and enhance web application user interfaces.
- Optimise application performance and debug front-end components.
- Stay updated on emerging trends and best practices in front-end development.
- Gather requirements, propose technical solutions, and participate in code reviews.
- Integrate front-end components with server-side logic and improve codebases.
Desired Experience:
- 3+ years+ developing React/Angular applications
- 1+ years of experience using Typescript
- Proficiency in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, including modern frameworks (React, Angular).
- Work with databases like MySQL, MongoDB, or PostgreSQL.
- Design and construction of REST API.
- Good Tailwind knowledge
- Agile Development practices.
- Experience in source control (Git)
- Familiarity with RESTful APIs.
Advantageous:
- Experience with AWS
- Experience with React Native
- Nest.js
- Prisma
- PrimeNG
Soft skills/ Non-technical Skills
- Creative thinking and problem-solving skills.
- Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines.
- Time management skills to handle multiple task assignments and prioritize
- work appropriately.
- Problem-Solving
Package & Remuneration
Salary: R20,000.00 – R25,000.00 per month
Location: Gauteng, South Africa
Application Deadline: 29 February 2024
Email: [email protected]