[ Onsite ] - Frontend Developer

Implement new Front-End requirements using React/Angular and Tailwind with JavaScript, HTML5, CSS.

Maintain existing Front-End applications written in React/Angular.

Collaborate with designers and back-end developers to implement and enhance web application user interfaces.

Optimise application performance and debug front-end components.

Stay updated on emerging trends and best practices in front-end development.

Gather requirements, propose technical solutions, and participate in code reviews.

Integrate front-end components with server-side logic and improve codebases.

3+ years+ developing React/Angular applications

1+ years of experience using Typescript

Proficiency in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, including modern frameworks (React, Angular).

Work with databases like MySQL, MongoDB, or PostgreSQL.

Design and construction of REST API.

Good Tailwind knowledge

Agile Development practices.

Experience in source control (Git)

Familiarity with RESTful APIs.

Experience with AWS

Experience with React Native

Nest.js

Prisma

PrimeNG

Creative thinking and problem-solving skills.

Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines.

Time management skills to handle multiple task assignments and prioritize

work appropriately.

Problem-Solving