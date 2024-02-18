[ Onsite ] - UI Designer / Frontend Developer

About the job
Company Description
At Promilezi, we are creating a suite of comprehensive, intuitive management tools
designed to address the diverse needs of modern businesses. Our solutions,
including Asset Management, Risk Management, Performance Management, and
Compliance Management, are being crafted to empower businesses to operate more
efﬁciently and effectively. As we build, we are committed to leveraging the latest
technologies and methodologies to ensure our products are not just market-ready
but are leading-edge and user-friendly.
Who we are looking for:
We are in search of a multifaceted professional who will serve as both a UI Designer
and Front End Developer. This dual role requires a dynamic individual capable of
designing stunning user interfaces and bringing them to life through robust front-end
development. Your work will be instrumental in shaping the user experience of our
products, combining aesthetic appeal with functional design.
Duties & Responsibilities
Advantageous:
Package & Remuneration
Salary: R20,000.00 - R25,000.00 per month depending on experience
Location: Gauteng, South Africa
Application Deadline: 29 February 2024
Email: [email protected]
Duties & Responsibilities
- Translate customer needs into user journeys and design beautiful and intuitive interfaces.
- Collaborate with the Product Manager and/or Creative Director to conduct research, design, and prototype new user experiences.
- Develop user cases, scenarios, wireframes, prototypes, and mockups for screens and ﬂows.
- Implement new Front-End requirements using React/Angular and Tailwind with JavaScript, HTML5, CSS.
- Maintain existing Front-End applications written in React/Angular.
- Collaborate with designers and back-end developers to implement and enhance web application user interfaces.
- Optimise application performance and debug front-end components.
- Stay updated on emerging trends and best practices in front-end development.
- Gather requirements, propose technical solutions, and participate in code reviews.
- Integrate front-end components with server-side logic and improve codebases.
- 3+ years+ developing React/Angular applications
- 1+ years of experience using Typescript
- Proﬁciency in standard UX software such as Figma, Sketch, Adobe InDesign, Axure, UXPin, Balsamiq, Framer, or similar
- Design and construction of REST API.
- Good Tailwind knowledge
- Agile Development practices.
- Experience in source control (Git)
- Familiarity with RESTful APIs.
Advantageous:
- UI libraries like Tailwind CSS.
- Work with databases like MySQL, MongoDB, or PostgreSQL.
- Soft skills/ Non-technical Skills
- Creative thinking and problem-solving skills.
- Ability to work independently and efﬁciently under deadlines.
- Time management skills to handle multiple task assignments and prioritize work appropriately.
- Problem-Solving
