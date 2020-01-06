ChantalMichelle
Open vacancy:
Senior C# Developer - Cape Town. Salary: R40 000 – R50 000 pm. Start date: ASAP.
Exposure to data tier abstraction technologies e.g. .NET Entity Framework will be an advantage
Presentation Layer (UI) – ASP, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Javascript, WPF, WINFORMS ( Legacy )
Scripting Language – Javascript, JQuery
Databases – Relational Databases experience necessary (MSSQL) – Sybase / PostgreSQL Advantageous.
Operating System (O/S) – WINDOWS.
Exposure to any of the popular Testing Tools preferable.
E-mail CV: - chantalmolivier@outlook.com
