Outdoor WiFi-Link Installation Contractor Needed

Good Day,



I'm looking for an outdoor-wifi-link installation contractor as I am no longer allowed to work at heights myself.



The work is testing/servicing los/link quality and installation of standard 2.4/5.0ghz wireless-bridge units (mostly Mikrotik and Ubiquiti).



Sites are normal tall-buildings, anything between a double-story-house and aircraft hangers. No towers or drama like that.



Work volume isn't a lot - it is occasional so cannot employ someone full-time for this. Not interested in a large company I would rather give the work to an owner-operated small business or one-man-show-with-helping-hands such as myself. Willing to pay decently. Used to do the installations myself so can assist with tool and equipment supplies if needed. Happy to work with someone whose normal working hours are otherwise-committed if they can do this sort of work as a "side hustle" as long as it is contractually allowed by their other commitments.



Need a contractor who is reliable with communications, transport and scheduling. Required that you have done this sort of work before and can problem-solve and work out solutions for cable routes, mounting structures etc.



Please send me a message and we can chat



Thanks