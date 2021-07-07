PHP / C++ Software Developer Position - Pretoria

IMIS Global Limited – Software Developers – Job Description
Introduction:IMIS Global Limited provides maritime information systems, which has port authorities and maritime safety authorities as its primary customers. Although the software development is based in Pretoria, South Africa, IMIS operates on a global basis.
Job description:IMIS wants to employ front end software developers that can work from the software design stage through to implementation phase of a project using the latest technologies and methods.
The IMIS customer base is global and the positions may require travel on a global basis. Accordingly, a valid (no criminal record or similar that would prevent a visa from being issued by any country) South African, EU, North American or similar passport is a requirement.
Working hours are 45 hours a week. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, employees operate from home offices and attendance at a central working environment is flexible, but a core daily attendance period of 09h00 to 16h00 is expected to be observed. Extended working hours are occasionally required to deal with system support and project completion.
Employee attributes:IMIS is looking for software developers that possess the following primary attributes:
- Enthusiastic
- Self-starter
- Willing and able to deal with quickly changing technology and working environments
- Able to convert new technology ideas into practical solutions that are focused on the customer
- Able to work with and contribute to a highly motivated and skilled software development team
- Able to confidently represent the company using completely fluent English,
Technical skills:The following experience and technical skills are mandatory:
- Required Skills:
- PHP 7
- C++
- HTML and CSS
- jQuery and JavaScript (ECMA 5-6)
- Understanding of JSON
- Understanding of AJAX (Using jQuery)
- Knowledge of MySQL database and associated SQL language.
- Understanding of MVC Frameworks
- Understanding of OpenGL
- Understanding of Linux
- Knowledge of a web server (either Apache or Nginx)
A willingness to learn (primarily by self-study with support from the IMIS team), understand and apply the following technologies:
- Cloud Computing using Docker Containers
- Cloud management and deployment using Kubernetes, AWS and Microsoft Azure
- High Availability computing in Linux.
Experience and educational requirements:IMIS recognises that software skills can be derived from many different sources using several different learning methods and that age is not the only determinate of skills, ability, and capability to perform the duties required. As such, IMIS is prepared to consider anyone who has the required skills
The following is provided as a guide rather than a mandatory requirement regarding the experience and educational requirements demanded by the positions being offered:
- BSc with a few years (3 – 5) of programming experience before and during university
- Programming diploma from a recognised and respected college (i.e. Van Zyl & Pritchard (Pty) Ltd.) with a few years (3 – 5) of programming experience before and during attending college
- Work experience with a company that exposed the developer to a wide range of enterprise technologies.
RemunerationRemuneration offered is market related and will be discussed during your interview.
If you feel that you would like to work in a global business that will see you advance your skills and knowledge whilst contributing to better maritime information systems on a global basis, then IMIS would like to hear from you.
If you are interested, please PM us your CV, or email to hr@imisglobal.com
(Successful candidates will be contacted with in 10 working days.)
