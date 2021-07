PHP / C++ Software Developer Position - Pretoria

IMIS Global Limited – Software Developers – Job Description

Introduction:​

Job description:​

Employee attributes:​

Enthusiastic

Self-starter

Willing and able to deal with quickly changing technology and working environments

Able to convert new technology ideas into practical solutions that are focused on the customer

Able to work with and contribute to a highly motivated and skilled software development team

Able to confidently represent the company using completely fluent English,

Technical skills:​

Required Skills:

PHP 7

C++

HTML and CSS

jQuery and JavaScript (ECMA 5-6)

Understanding of JSON

Understanding of AJAX (Using jQuery)

Knowledge of MySQL database and associated SQL language.

Understanding of MVC Frameworks

Understanding of OpenGL

Understanding of Linux

Knowledge of a web server (either Apache or Nginx)

Cloud Computing using Docker Containers

Cloud management and deployment using Kubernetes, AWS and Microsoft Azure

High Availability computing in Linux.

Experience and educational requirements:​

BSc with a few years (3 – 5) of programming experience before and during university

Programming diploma from a recognised and respected college (i.e. Van Zyl & Pritchard (Pty) Ltd.) with a few years (3 – 5) of programming experience before and during attending college

Work experience with a company that exposed the developer to a wide range of enterprise technologies.

Remuneration​

IMIS Global Limited provides maritime information systems, which has port authorities and maritime safety authorities as its primary customers. Although the software development is based in Pretoria, South Africa, IMIS operates on a global basis.IMIS wants to employ front end software developers that can work from the software design stage through to implementation phase of a project using the latest technologies and methods.The IMIS customer base is global and the positions may require travel on a global basis. Accordingly, a valid (no criminal record or similar that would prevent a visa from being issued by any country) South African, EU, North American or similar passport is a requirement.Working hours are 45 hours a week. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, employees operate from home offices and attendance at a central working environment is flexible, but a core daily attendance period of 09h00 to 16h00 is expected to be observed. Extended working hours are occasionally required to deal with system support and project completion.IMIS is looking for software developers that possess the following primary attributes:In addition to the above, candidates must have a high level of personal integrity and be completely transparent in approach. IMIS is looking for individuals who can commit to a long-term career in an environment that will prove stimulating and mind expanding.The following experience and technical skills are mandatory:Optional but recommended skills:A willingness to learn (primarily by self-study with support from the IMIS team), understand and apply the following technologies:IMIS recognises that software skills can be derived from many different sources using several different learning methods and that age is not the only determinate of skills, ability, and capability to perform the duties required. As such, IMIS is prepared to consider anyone who has the required skillsThe following is provided as a guide rather than a mandatory requirement regarding the experience and educational requirements demanded by the positions being offered:Remuneration offered is market related and will be discussed during your interview.If you feel that you would like to work in a global business that will see you advance your skills and knowledge whilst contributing to better maritime information systems on a global basis, then IMIS would like to hear from you.If you are interested, please PM us your CV, or email to hr@imisglobal.com (Successful candidates will be contacted with in 10 working days.)