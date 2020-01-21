PHP Developer required - Tableview

PHP Developer - Tableview - Studio 29 If you get bored with the mundane and like to mix things up a bit on a daily basis, join this creative & fun agency, where routines are not fossilized. Be where you can live your passion, and with your experience in PHP back-end, your high attention to detail, meticulous work ethic and your...

If you get bored with the mundane and like to mix things up a bit on a daily basis, join this creative & fun agency, where routines are not fossilized. Be where you can live your passion, and with your experience in PHP back-end, your high attention to detail, meticulous work ethic and your talent for producing high quality code, provide great solutions to problems. Here is no micro-managing, you take ownership of your tasks & projects, producing functional & visual work you are proud of.If you have the experience & skills to create custom, complex and automated database driven web apps, websites & systems and you also want to grow and learn, this successful agency will encourage you to be creative & enable you to unleash your full potential.For more info and to apply, follow the link