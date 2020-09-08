PHP Fullstack Developer - Cape Town

Ryan Innes
CTC: R75k pm + medical and pension based on skills and experience.
Part remote working after +/-3 months - client is happy to discuss full remote once a good working relationship has been established.
Role:
You will be required to contribute to all levels of our client's technology enterprise – servers, databases, API, application servers and user interface. As an integral part of a dedicated team of technologists, you will help our client continue to innovate, grow, and provide great service to their clients. You will be part of an agile development team responsible for building exciting new applications on a large scale.
Skills and Experience:
• Excellent programming skills in PHP (Ruby and other additional languages a plus)
• A passion for writing maintainable code with a deep understanding of OOP, design patterns, test/behaviour-driven development, data structures
• Experience building full-stack web applications with frameworks such as Laravel, Rails, Angular, React etc
• Experience with test-driven development (PHPUnit, RSpec, Cucumber)
• Experience designing REST APIs and other service layer components
• Experience with SQL and/or NoSQL databases (PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Redis, MySQL etc)
• Strong Unix skills (Linux, FreeBSD, and/or macOS preferred) Knowledge of Git, SVN or similar version control systems
• Excellent HTML/CSS skills and experience with related tools (SASS, Less, Gulp, Grunt, Webpack etc)
• Experience with AWS or similar cloud service providers and SaaS technologies
• DevOps experience with Ansible, Chef, Docker (or similar tools) for provisioning and automated deployments (CircleCI, Jenkins, AWS CodeBuild, Travis etc)
Application Process:
To apply for the position please email your CV to ryan@pureplacements.co.za
