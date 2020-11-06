PHP Web Developer | R30 000 CTC | Roodepoort, JHB | SMME (JB356)

WhiteRaven
Recruitment Link
Company Rep
- Joined
- May 25, 2015
- Messages
- 374
PHP Web Developer | R30 - 40 000 CTC | Roodepoort | SMME (JB356)
If you are looking for a position within a small, established company that values individuality, provides reasonable project timelines and maintains a positive, casual working environment, then this could be the opportunity for you.
The company is entrenched in the financial sector, providing bespoke financial, wellness and support solutions to their established and growing client list. They are actively seeking a PHP Developer who has excellent logical and reasoning skills, good work ethic and the ability to work independently. As it is a small team responsibility, include activities that span the full systems development life-cycle in an Agile workplace.
You would be required to interface professionally with all levels of users to understand, document, develop, test and support clients at all user levels, strong communication ability is a must-have.
Responsibilities
Link: https://kontak.simplify.hr/vacancy/kojkwx
email: kojkwx@apply.simplify.hr
If you are looking for a position within a small, established company that values individuality, provides reasonable project timelines and maintains a positive, casual working environment, then this could be the opportunity for you.
The company is entrenched in the financial sector, providing bespoke financial, wellness and support solutions to their established and growing client list. They are actively seeking a PHP Developer who has excellent logical and reasoning skills, good work ethic and the ability to work independently. As it is a small team responsibility, include activities that span the full systems development life-cycle in an Agile workplace.
You would be required to interface professionally with all levels of users to understand, document, develop, test and support clients at all user levels, strong communication ability is a must-have.
Responsibilities
- PHP Development
- Create layout/user interface by using standard HTML/CSS/JavaScript practices.
- Integrate data from various back-end services and databases
- Gather and refine specifications and requirements based on technical needs
- Programming skills and in-depth knowledge of PHP and modern HTML, CSS and JavaScript libraries
- VueJs and Java experience an advantage
- Knowledge of relational database systems, Object Orientated Programming and Web Application Development
Link: https://kontak.simplify.hr/vacancy/kojkwx
email: kojkwx@apply.simplify.hr
Last edited: