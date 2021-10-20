We are looking for a POS Sales Representative to join our team. The successful candidate will be based at our Johannesburg office and needs to reside in and around the central Johannesburg area
Duties:
Requirements:
Communication will be limited to shortlisted candidates only.
Please email CV to careers@groworx.com
Duties:
- Achieve Sales Targets
- Maintain Pipeline
- Canvas For New Clients
- Demonstrate Software Capabilities To Potential Clients
Requirements:
- Experience within the Hospitality Industry
- Sales Experience
- Matric or Equivalent
- Own vehicle and valid drivers license
- Well Spoken & Presentable
- Willingness to travel
Communication will be limited to shortlisted candidates only.
Please email CV to careers@groworx.com