POS Sales Representative

M

moe46664

Well-Known Member
Joined
Nov 5, 2013
Messages
191
We are looking for a POS Sales Representative to join our team. The successful candidate will be based at our Johannesburg office and needs to reside in and around the central Johannesburg area

Duties:
  • Achieve Sales Targets
  • Maintain Pipeline
  • Canvas For New Clients
  • Demonstrate Software Capabilities To Potential Clients

Requirements:
  • Experience within the Hospitality Industry
  • Sales Experience
  • Matric or Equivalent
  • Own vehicle and valid drivers license
  • Well Spoken & Presentable
  • Willingness to travel

Communication will be limited to shortlisted candidates only.

Please email CV to careers@groworx.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top