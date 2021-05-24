Position Available: Junior / Mid level sysadmin

mauzilla
Member
- Joined
- Jul 19, 2019
- Messages
- 18
Intellihost is looking for a system administrator to join our team working from our offices in Hibberdene, Durban South Coast.
Applicant must have worked in IT with knowledgeable experience in:
* Networking & Firewalls
* Linux & Windows Server Management
* Web & Email Server Management
* cPanel / WHM and related hosting services
Applicant must have a valid drivers license and own transport.
If this sounds like you, send us your CV to jobs@intelli.host with subject "SysAdmin Position".
