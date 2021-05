Position Available: Junior / Mid level sysadmin

Intellihost is looking for a system administrator to join our team working from our offices in Hibberdene, Durban South Coast.Applicant must have worked in IT with knowledgeable experience in:* Networking & Firewalls* Linux & Windows Server Management* Web & Email Server Management* cPanel / WHM and related hosting servicesApplicant must have a valid drivers license and own transport.If this sounds like you, send us your CV to jobs@intelli.host with subject "SysAdmin Position".