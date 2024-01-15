Pre-Sales Technical Engineer Position - AV/UC/MTR.

Good Day

We're recruiting for a full time Pre-Sales Technical expert, that's focused on UC, MTR Solutions.
Experience on Yealink or other MTR solutions prefered.

Fully remote working - based on Australian time zone.
Option to relocate to Australia.

Please send CV to alex.bantjes@leadersystems.com.au
 
