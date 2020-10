Project Manager - Team Lead

Our client is a leading service provider of online surveys, e-learning, platform development, mobile development, WhatsApp solutions and a variety of other offerings to large corporate clients. They are looking for an experienced IT software Team Leader and Project Manager (Waterfall) to head up there PM team and manage a few key projects. They work in a professional and comfortable environment in Muizenberg, Cape Town, where the focus is on teamwork, collaboration, and the ability to achieve results.Description:• Manage the Project Management Team, includingo Work/project allocationo Monitor workload and efficiency of teamo Facilitate all team calls/check-inso Point of escalation for any project issueso Conduct performance reviewso Assist with recruitment for teamo Monitor employee well-being and foster good working relationships• Project manage key projects, includingo Foster and/or maintain strong client relationships with existing and new clientso Create and deliver accurate and engaging presentations to clientso Obtain briefs from clients and facilitate the generation of scope of work documents, liaising with the project management teamo Development of strategy and time frames for projectso Work closely with other teams to ensure that client’s expectations are met and projects are delivered timeouslyo Identify and communicate project risks throughout project lifecycles• Requirements:o 2+ years’ Team Leader experience in an IT software environmento 3+ years’ experience in an IT project manager role (software, not hardware)o Accuracy and attention to detail essentialo Self-motivated with ability to work as part of a teamo Good writing and communication skillso Strong time management and administration skillso Experience working on App development an advantagePlease note: due to the current COVID-19 pandemic all staff are currently working from home. Applicants must have a high-speed internet connection at home, as well as a quiet space to work. Applicants must be available for an interview via Google Meet, must be South African citizens or hold work permits and be based in Cape Town.CTC based on experience with a maximum budget of R600K pa.Leave: 20 days per pa.Permanent employees on medical through the company receive part company contribution.Permanent employees are enrolled on the company death, disability, and dread disease insurance policy.Further learning assistance.To apply please DM me or email ryan@pureplacements.co.za