Project Manager - Team Lead

Our client is a leading service provider of online surveys, e-learning, platform development, mobile development, WhatsApp solutions and a variety of other offerings to large corporate clients. They are looking for an experienced IT software Team Leader and Project Manager (Waterfall) to head up there PM team and manage a few key projects. They work in a professional and comfortable environment in Muizenberg, Cape Town, where the focus is on teamwork, collaboration, and the ability to achieve results.
Description:
• Manage the Project Management Team, including
o Work/project allocation
o Monitor workload and efficiency of team
o Facilitate all team calls/check-ins
o Point of escalation for any project issues
o Conduct performance reviews
o Assist with recruitment for team
o Monitor employee well-being and foster good working relationships
• Project manage key projects, including
o Foster and/or maintain strong client relationships with existing and new clients
o Create and deliver accurate and engaging presentations to clients
o Obtain briefs from clients and facilitate the generation of scope of work documents, liaising with the project management team
o Development of strategy and time frames for projects
o Work closely with other teams to ensure that client’s expectations are met and projects are delivered timeously
o Identify and communicate project risks throughout project lifecycles
• Requirements:
o 2+ years’ Team Leader experience in an IT software environment
o 3+ years’ experience in an IT project manager role (software, not hardware)
o Accuracy and attention to detail essential
o Self-motivated with ability to work as part of a team
o Good writing and communication skills
o Strong time management and administration skills
o Experience working on App development an advantage
Please note: due to the current COVID-19 pandemic all staff are currently working from home. Applicants must have a high-speed internet connection at home, as well as a quiet space to work. Applicants must be available for an interview via Google Meet, must be South African citizens or hold work permits and be based in Cape Town.
CTC based on experience with a maximum budget of R600K pa.
Leave: 20 days per pa.
Permanent employees on medical through the company receive part company contribution.
Permanent employees are enrolled on the company death, disability, and dread disease insurance policy.
Further learning assistance.
To apply please DM me or email ryan@pureplacements.co.za
