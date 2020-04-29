Pure Placements Roles Currently Active.

Hi Broadbanders,

If the mods allow it I'm going to start my own thread for roles I currently have open instead of starting a new thread every time something comes up.

I'll post roles in a new comment each time, this will allow me to edit them and mark as closed when they are no longer available.

If you have any questions and would like to contact me directly, you can DM me via MBB, email or WhatsApp me and I'll be in touch.
 
Doing it in this way may not allow you to reach everyone, as everyone would have to be subscribed to this thread to be notified of new posts.. Whereas starting a new thread for every role, will automatically notify everyone following this subforum of the new thread.. Provided they have notifications enabled and all that..

Just something to keep in mind..
 
Role: SD-WAN Engineer:
Level: Senior
Salary bracket: R 60 000 - R 80 000
Location: Gauteng - Midrand.
Experience Requirements:
Minimum 3 years of WAN architecture and design experience
Minimum 5 years’ experience in Network architecture, design, or operations experience.

If you would like to discuss the full spec, please contact me.

Contact Details: ryan@pureplacements.co.za mobile: +27834439745
 
WAslayer said:
Doing it in this way may not allow you to reach everyone, as everyone would have to be subscribed to this thread to be notified of new posts.. Whereas starting a new thread for every role, will automatically notify everyone following this subforum of the new thread.. Provided they have notifications enabled and all that..

Just something to keep in mind..
True, I'll post as a new thread as well, two birds one stone thing...

Thanks for the comment :)
 
Role: Broadband Engineer
Level: Mid-Senior
Salary Bracket - R 4 0000 - R 50000
Location: Gauteng - Midrand.
Experience Requirements:
CPS (Cisco Policy Suite) – Very advantageous.
Experience with Linux system administration.
Some experience with Linux networking.
A basic working knowledge of scripting languages -Bash and Perl.

If you would like to discuss the full spec, please contact me.

Contact Details: ryan@pureplacements.co.za mobile: +27834439745
 
Role: Microsoft Systems Engineer
Level: Mid-level to Senior
Salary Bracket: R 40 000 - R 50 000
Location: Gauteng - Midrand.
Experience:
Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer or Microsoft Certified Solutions Administrator (MCSE/MCSA) preferred.
Successful candidates should have a minimum of 6 years of industry related experience of which 2 years must be within a complex hosting environment.

If you would like to discuss the full spec, please contact me.

Contact Details: ryan@pureplacements.co.za mobile: +27834439745
 
Role: Accounting Consultant
Level: Senior
Salary Bracket: +/- R50 000 pm
Location: Cape Town - Tygervalley
Experience: Must be able to speak German and/or French, be able to travel internationally (depending on International travel restrictions) to Europe and the USA.

Our client is looking for a Financial Data Analyst/Senior Financial Accountant to provide accurate and data-based information on the company’s profitability, solvency, stability and liquidity. You will research and analyse financial information to help the company make well informed decisions, write reports and monitor financial movements.

If you would like to discuss the full spec, please contact me.

Contact Details: ryan@pureplacements.co.za mobile: +27834439745
 
