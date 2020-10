QA Automation Tester

3 years

Our client is looking for ato join their team in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town to help meet the demands of their rapid growth. The successful candidate needs to possess strong automation testing skills and a general enthusiasm for quality assurance, e-commerce and payment gateways.+/- R50k pm based on skills and experience.Flexi-timeOne day per sprint as “own time” or R&D DayWork-from-home optionsGreat company culture with many socials and special-themed daysLet's not forget about the great coffee, healthy snacks and your chance to join the office squash team.At leastin automation testing writing own Selenium testsHas prior exposure to any of the following languages: PHP, C#, Java, RubyAbility read and write basic SQL statementsExperience in any of the following: Git, SVN, TFSBasic Linux abilitiesAny experience with eCommerce systems a plusAny experience with CI/CD pipeline a plusGrade 12 certificate and relevant certifications from an accredited institutionCertificates like ISTQB or any relevant QA/Automation certificates a plusImprove and automate test strategyCo-create and extend testing processes which includes documentationExtract test requirements from user storiesUnderstand the importance of manual and exploratory testingCollaborate closely with developers and be able to speak dev lingoDesign and create test casesCandidates need to have a clear criminal and credit record - checks will be conducted.The client is only considering South African citizens.You need to already be living in Cape Town.All candidates must be avaialble for a video call prior to CV submission.Reference checks (2-3) to be conducted prior to CV submission.Listed CTC will vary based on skills and experience.To apply please DM me or email ryan@pureplacements.co.za