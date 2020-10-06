Ryan Innes
Our client is looking for a QA Automation Tester to join their team in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town to help meet the demands of their rapid growth. The successful candidate needs to possess strong automation testing skills and a general enthusiasm for quality assurance, e-commerce and payment gateways.
CTC.
+/- R50k pm based on skills and experience.
What's in it for me I hear you say?
Flexi-time
One day per sprint as “own time” or R&D Day
Work-from-home options
Great company culture with many socials and special-themed days
Let's not forget about the great coffee, healthy snacks and your chance to join the office squash team.
Minimum qualifications and expereince required.
At least 3 years in automation testing writing own Selenium tests (No recording tools)
Has prior exposure to any of the following languages: PHP, C#, Java, Ruby
Ability read and write basic SQL statements
Experience in any of the following: Git, SVN, TFS
Basic Linux abilities
Any experience with eCommerce systems a plus
Any experience with CI/CD pipeline a plus
Grade 12 certificate and relevant certifications from an accredited institution
Certificates like ISTQB or any relevant QA/Automation certificates a plus
Your primary roles and responsibilties.
Improve and automate test strategy
Co-create and extend testing processes which includes documentation
Extract test requirements from user stories
Understand the importance of manual and exploratory testing
Collaborate closely with developers and be able to speak dev lingo
Design and create test cases
Please note:
Candidates need to have a clear criminal and credit record - checks will be conducted.
The client is only considering South African citizens.
You need to already be living in Cape Town.
All candidates must be avaialble for a video call prior to CV submission.
Reference checks (2-3) to be conducted prior to CV submission.
Listed CTC will vary based on skills and experience.
To apply please DM me or email ryan@pureplacements.co.za
