React Native Developer | Fully Remote | Open-Ended Contract | R35 - 45 000 per month (JB395)

This UK & EU based company has embraced remote work year's ago and currently has staff globally who work within their Projects, Sprint Teams and Fully Managed Services. With core values set in providing a supportive, learning environment where individuals are accountable in a goal-orientated team. The company is made up of genuinely nice people, who strive to not only make their company a great place to work but also give back to the community.
As a React Native Developer, you will be responsible for designing, building, testing and deploying code using React Native.
Minimum requirements:
- Specialised in React Native with a minimum of three years experience in React Native development
- Work as part of a small team to build React Native iOS / Android applications for FullStack clients.
- Architect, build and maintain excellent React Native applications with clean code.
- Implement pixel perfect UI's that match designs.
- Implement clean, modern, smooth animations and transitions that provide an excellent user experience.
- Integrate third-party API's.
- Write unit and integration tests.
- Release applications to IOS and Google Play stores.
- Work with native modules when required.
- Complete two-week sprints and participate in sprint retrospectives and daily standups.
- Assist with building estimates.
- Interface with clients via Slack, Zoom, and email.
- Excellent English communication skills
- Commercial experience of other technologies such as JavaScript, CSS and Single-Page Applications.
- Commercial experience of developing and supporting CMS platform, specifically Drupal
- Experience or understanding of Agile development methodologies.
- Availability for meetings with project teams and co-workers as and when needed during the working day
- The initial quality and suitability of code developed for the task’s requirements. The checking and testing of this code before handing over to QA. Regular code reviews with the Head of Development will be performed.
- Strict management of code and assets using companies code repositories.