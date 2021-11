React Native Developer | Six Month Contract | Fully Remote

Oversee development of the iOS and Android application in Reach Native

Design/Develop/Enhance/Maintain the current application

Follow best practices for coding and developing an application

Come up with high-level architecture design of new components / services

Must Have

3-5 years experience in web application development

Hands on experience with Typescript/Javascript, ReactJS and React Native

Good development experience on IDEs like Visual Studio

Good knowledge on GIT commands and JIRA tracking

Strong analytic and debugging skills

Self-discipline as this will be a remote role

Nice to Have

Basic experience building native Android and iOS applications (Familiar with Swift and Java)

Experience leading a small team

Previous work experience doing remote work

South Africa: Fully Remote: Six month contract with possibility of extension: Senior: R70 - 85 000 per month

Established in Hong Kong, our client has employee's globally that work in a fully remote capacity. The company is in the process of building a social platform to foster credible interactions and seeking a React Native Developer to assist in completing the product for launch.

Our client will consider Independent Contractors and individuals wanting to move into a Contracting role.

As a react native developer you will be responsible for the mobile application built for iOS and Android. This role could also overlap with build the web and chrome extension platforms (Which will be built in React JS)