React Native Developer | Six Month Contract | Fully Remote

WhiteRaven
Recruitment Link
Company Rep
- Joined
- May 25, 2015
- Messages
- 519
React Native Developer (JB1313)
Location: South Africa
Remote: Fully Remote
Duration: Six month contract with possibility of extension
Level: Senior
Salary: R70 - 85 000 per month
Established in Hong Kong, our client has employee's globally that work in a fully remote capacity. The company is in the process of building a social platform to foster credible interactions and seeking a React Native Developer to assist in completing the product for launch.
Our client will consider Independent Contractors and individuals wanting to move into a Contracting role.
As a react native developer you will be responsible for the mobile application built for iOS and Android. This role could also overlap with build the web and chrome extension platforms (Which will be built in React JS)
Job Responsibilities
Must Have
Location: South Africa
Remote: Fully Remote
Duration: Six month contract with possibility of extension
Level: Senior
Salary: R70 - 85 000 per month
Established in Hong Kong, our client has employee's globally that work in a fully remote capacity. The company is in the process of building a social platform to foster credible interactions and seeking a React Native Developer to assist in completing the product for launch.
Our client will consider Independent Contractors and individuals wanting to move into a Contracting role.
As a react native developer you will be responsible for the mobile application built for iOS and Android. This role could also overlap with build the web and chrome extension platforms (Which will be built in React JS)
Job Responsibilities
- Oversee development of the iOS and Android application in Reach Native
- Design/Develop/Enhance/Maintain the current application
- Follow best practices for coding and developing an application
- Come up with high-level architecture design of new components / services
Must Have
- 3-5 years experience in web application development
- Hands on experience with Typescript/Javascript, ReactJS and React Native
- Good development experience on IDEs like Visual Studio
- Good knowledge on GIT commands and JIRA tracking
- Strong analytic and debugging skills
- Self-discipline as this will be a remote role
- Basic experience building native Android and iOS applications (Familiar with Swift and Java)
- Experience leading a small team
- Previous work experience doing remote work