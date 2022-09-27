[Remote] Business Analyst: Data Warehouse Migration and Reconciliation

Based in Austin, TX, Project Balance is a women-owned software development firm specializing in data warehousing and dashboard/data visualizations. Project Balance is growing and we are looking for a skilled and creative Data Warehouse Business Analyst with data reconciliation experience that can work well in a distributed programming environment.This is an opportunity to have a huge impact on production and data quality with a dynamic US-based company. We work in a casual and supportive work environment; this is a telecommuting opportunity.Start Date: ImmediateHours: Contract or W2- Full time 8 hours/dayWork location: Remote (home office)This position combines the business analyst and data migration/reconciliation roles in the insurance/reinsurance industry for a significantly sized enterprise system. You will work with the project technical lead to understand the data flow and underlying data transformations for an established system and help verify data quality and accuracy in a replacement system. Partnering with business staff and subject matter experts, you will create new or update existing documentation and perform validation tests as part of a reconciliation step between a data mart and a corporate performance management (CPM) software for finance and operations. This is a long-term project with further data warehouse business analysis and data modeling.• Review existing documentation and systems to gain an understanding of how data flows and is being processed. Create or updated documentation where there are gaps.• Conduct meetings with both operations and technical staff and verify business processes and business rules using tools such as MS Word, Visio diagrams, flowcharts, use-cases and or other tools and techniques.• Compare and reconcile data processed in the existing system to the same data in the new system using SQL scripts and other data warehouse tools• Document and track defects for the migration from the historical system to the new system.• Work with developers to fix and retest defects• Create source to target lineage documentation for data warehouse; review and provide feedback on dimensional model.• Experience working with Data Warehouse constructs and concepts• 5+ years’ experience gathering and documenting requirements for data warehouse projects.• Experience writing complex SQL statements/queries to pull and test data; previous ETL development experience a plus.• Experience with data migration.• Experience with data reconciliation.• Experience in the finance, insurance or reinsurance industries.• Ability to work independently and provide guidance, ideas and leadership for how to fix issues or defects.• Excellent communication skills; client-oriented.