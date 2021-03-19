WhiteRaven
Recruitment Link
Company Rep
- Joined
- May 25, 2015
- Messages
- 463
Remote Front End Developer: Online Learning (JB638)
Salary: R30 - 45 000 per month (negotiable)
Location: Fully Remote
A Middle-Eastern based organisation with a passion for helping individuals achieve their goals is seeking a full-time contractor to join their growing team in a fully remote capacity.
You would form part of a team that helps coaches, trainers and companies to provide online learning and growth solutions, enabling effective learning experiences.
Requirements:
- Minimum of 4 years hands-on experience with HTML/CSS/SCSS/JS/JQuery
- Experienced with at least one major JS framework and JS packaging and deploy tools
- Experience with Backbone - an advantage
- Experience with NODE.js - an advantage