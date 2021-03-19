Remote Front End Developer: Online Learning

Remote Front End Developer: Online Learning (JB638)
Salary: R30 - 45 000 per month (negotiable)
Location: Fully Remote

A Middle-Eastern based organisation with a passion for helping individuals achieve their goals is seeking a full-time contractor to join their growing team in a fully remote capacity.

You would form part of a team that helps coaches, trainers and companies to provide online learning and growth solutions, enabling effective learning experiences.

Requirements:
  • Minimum of 4 years hands-on experience with HTML/CSS/SCSS/JS/JQuery
  • Experienced with at least one major JS framework and JS packaging and deploy tools
  • Experience with Backbone - an advantage
  • Experience with NODE.js - an advantage
Visit https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php or email recruit@itkontak.co.za and quote JB638 in the subject line to apply.
 
