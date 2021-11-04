Remote Front End Developer | Salary Neg | USD

WhiteRaven
Recruitment Link
Company Rep
- Joined
- May 25, 2015
- Messages
- 515
Remote Front End Developer (JB1289)
Location: Fully Remote, for candidates living in South Africa
Duration: Permanent
Salary: The salary is presented in USD and negotiated on your desired salary
After successfully developing and growing a company to over 25 Million users, this tech legend has entered the financial space and established solutions to help consumers make sound financial decisions using free tools and resources. With a few million users utilising their free online products and their continued growth, this organisation is positioned to achieve great success.
Ideally, applicants should have between 2 - 7 years of Development experience in product development, building and managing consumer-facing web/mobile applications, ensuring enhanced user experience.
Proficiency in HTML, CSS, JavaScript / TypeScript and jQuery is required with modern frameworks/libraries like React/Redux, Vue, Next.js or Angular. You should be open to learning new technologies to improve your skills and take responsibility for testing your code, understanding the importance of writing good quality production-ready code.
Responsibilities
To apply please visit > https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/94700-General/jobs/14776768-Remote-Front-End-Developer-JB1289/
Location: Fully Remote, for candidates living in South Africa
Duration: Permanent
Salary: The salary is presented in USD and negotiated on your desired salary
After successfully developing and growing a company to over 25 Million users, this tech legend has entered the financial space and established solutions to help consumers make sound financial decisions using free tools and resources. With a few million users utilising their free online products and their continued growth, this organisation is positioned to achieve great success.
Ideally, applicants should have between 2 - 7 years of Development experience in product development, building and managing consumer-facing web/mobile applications, ensuring enhanced user experience.
Proficiency in HTML, CSS, JavaScript / TypeScript and jQuery is required with modern frameworks/libraries like React/Redux, Vue, Next.js or Angular. You should be open to learning new technologies to improve your skills and take responsibility for testing your code, understanding the importance of writing good quality production-ready code.
Responsibilities
- Work with stakeholders to add definitions to project requirements
- Assess the scope and build recommendations for Minimum Viable Product
- Work with engineering and project managers to define project timelines
- Analyze requirements, create and document component/system designs
- Implement features and functionality with clean and maintainable code
- Take pride in software quality through rigorous functional testing and writing automated unit tests
- Ensure appropriate metrics, monitoring, and logging are in place, in short responsible for taking requirements to deployment
- Participate in on-call rotations, bug fixing, and ongoing tuning and improvements
To apply please visit > https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/94700-General/jobs/14776768-Remote-Front-End-Developer-JB1289/