Remote Front End Developer | Salary Neg | USD

Work with stakeholders to add definitions to project requirements

Assess the scope and build recommendations for Minimum Viable Product

Work with engineering and project managers to define project timelines

Analyze requirements, create and document component/system designs

Implement features and functionality with clean and maintainable code

Take pride in software quality through rigorous functional testing and writing automated unit tests

Ensure appropriate metrics, monitoring, and logging are in place, in short responsible for taking requirements to deployment

Participate in on-call rotations, bug fixing, and ongoing tuning and improvements

: Fully Remote, for candidates living in South Africa: Permanent: The salary is presented in USD and negotiated on your desired salaryAfter successfully developing and growing a company to over 25 Million users, this tech legend has entered the financial space and established solutions to help consumers make sound financial decisions using free tools and resources. With a few million users utilising their free online products and their continued growth, this organisation is positioned to achieve great success.Ideally, applicants should have between 2 - 7 years of Development experience in product development, building and managing consumer-facing web/mobile applications, ensuring enhanced user experience.Proficiency in HTML, CSS, JavaScript / TypeScript and jQuery is required with modern frameworks/libraries like React/Redux, Vue, Next.js or Angular. You should be open to learning new technologies to improve your skills and take responsibility for testing your code, understanding the importance of writing good quality production-ready code.To apply please visit > https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/94700-General/jobs/14776768-Remote-Front-End-Developer-JB1289/