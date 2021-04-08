WhiteRaven
Recruitment Link
Company Rep
- Joined
- May 25, 2015
- Messages
- 472
NOTE: Our client will consider contractors and candidates requiring a higher salary than advertised.
Remote Frontend .Net / SQL Server Developer | Gaming (JB667)
Location: The position is fully remote
Salary: R50 - 70 000 per month, negotiable
The position is open to South African candidates and candidates living in South Africa with a valid work permit or permanent residency
This UK based company is expanding in South Africa and sourcing developers to join their international development team. This role will form part of a team that focuses on a global web application that spans three data centres in three countries, serving tens of thousands of users per day with a zero-downtime goal. The team releases new features and updates multiple times each week.
- Technically strong .NET/C#/TypeScript/CSS Frontend developer, should be confident working on large scale internet projects
- Experience with .NET Core, C#, TypeScript, CSS (preferably .NET Core 3.0 or above)
- Experience working with APIs and web services
- Must have experience with web/cloud or internet-focused projects. Rather than someone working on corporate back-office apps only.
- Jenkins/Team City, Git, Nunit and/or Powershell an advantage